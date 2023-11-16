Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 to be held in Ahmedabad on Nov 21- 22: Union Minister Rupala

New Delhi [India], November 16 : On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India will organize the Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 on 21 and 22 November 2023 at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The curtain raiser event of the Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said, "The Indian Fisheries Sector has shown a growth of in fish production, export, aquaculture that is the cumulative result of efforts from Centre, States/UTs and beneficiaries in all fields particularly Inland Fisheries that makes up for more than 70 per cent of the fish production".

He further highlighted, "the Department of Fisheries, MoFAH&D has invited foreign ministers, experts, government officials, think tanks, academia, international organisations, industry associations and other key stakeholders. Key organisations such as the World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and countries have confirmed participation and we look forward to hosting them".

Union Minister Rupala said, "Shrimp cultivation, fisheries infrastructure development, financial inclusion, promoting domestic fish consumption are way forward for sustainable development of fisheries".

Union Minister L Murugan informed that the Ministry has been focusing on sustainable growth and Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 provides a platform for all the stakeholders such as fishers, farmers, industry, coastal communities, exporters, research institutes, investors, exhibitors to come together at one platform and connect for exchanging ideas, information on relevant technologies and market linkage opportunities.

Murugan further highlighted, "The conference will also showcase the developments and government initiatives taken in the Fisheries sector such as Sagar Parikrama, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), fisheries infrastructure etc".

As per Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, "Fisheries sector is considered as a sunrise sector and has immense potential for bringing equitable and inclusive growth by economic empowerment of the weaker section of the society. With 8% share in global fish production, India is the 3rd largest fish producer, 2nd largest aquaculture producer, largest shrimp producer and 4th largest top seafood exporter in the world".

Indian Fisheries sector has been consistently growing and it has been the endeavour of the Department of Fisheries (DoF, MoFAH&D) to sustain the progress in order to not only achieve PMMSY targets of 22 MMT fish production, Rs 1 lakh crore exports, by FY 2024-25.

The sector has also been instrumental in providing sustainable incomes and livelihoods to 3 crore fishers and fish farmers in the country.

To celebrate the contribution and achievements of fish farmers and other stakeholders and reinforce our commitment towards sustainable and equitable development of the Fisheries sector, on the occasion of World Fisheries Day, DoF is organizing the Global Fisheries Conference India 2023.

The two-day event will be held on November 21-22 at the Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad with the theme 'Celebrate the Fisheries and Aquaculture Wealth'.

