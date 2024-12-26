Global Gathering of NRIs Chant the Bhagavad Gita in Kurukshetra

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 26: In a historic event at the sacred land of Kurukshetra, 500 NRI students from across the globe came together to recite the entire 700 verses of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. Organized under the divine guidance of Sri Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, the revered head of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, this Gita Parayana Yagna marked a monumental occasion of spiritual unification.

Over 50 countries were represented by the global devotee community of Swamiji, who gathered at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra to celebrate the universal teachings of the Gita. For the first time, expatriate Indians participated in a collective recitation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita on the divine soil of Kurukshetra, commemorating the timeless wisdom of this sacred text.

The Honorable Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, graced the event, emphasizing the Gita's universal relevance. "The Bhagavad Gita is not just a holy scripture for Hindus but a guiding light for the entire world," said the Governor in his address.

Earlier this year, Sri Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji orchestrated a similar event on the occasion of Guru Purnima in Chicago, where 10,000 participants joined in the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita. Swamiji's consistent efforts to propagate the principles of Sanatana Dharma have included grand recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and the Gita in several countries across the United States and Europe.

Swamiji's spiritual initiatives have also set remarkable records. In 2015, over 100,000 devotees gathered in Tenali to chant the Hanuman Chalisa, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Additionally, Swamiji's Music for Healing concert at the Sydney Opera House in the same year and a continuous 24-hour chanting event at the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple in Texas have also been recognized by Guinness World Records.

Born in 1942 in South India, Sri Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji embraced the Dattatreya tradition and underwent years of intense spiritual practice, attaining the state of an Avadhoota. He established the Avadhoota Datta Peetham in Mysuru, which now has branches and temples in over 50 countries. Swamiji is renowned for blending the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita with the Dattatreya philosophy, emphasizing spiritual unity through music, environmental conservation, and devotion.

This extraordinary event further underscores Swamiji's mission to inspire millions across the globe, fostering cultural harmony and spiritual enlightenment.

