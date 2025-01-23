Global Icon Awards 2024-25 Celebrating the Exceptional Contributions of Companies, Leaders and Entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], January 23: In the present evolving business landscape, Corporate Connect is dedicated to acknowledging and honouring organisations and business leaders delivering excellence. Our “Global Icon Awards, 2024-25” celebrate the impact, innovation and dedication of remarkable enterprises and visionaries. This recognition also aims to highlight the growing influence of these corporations on the global stage.

In association with Business Connect Magazine and Entrepreneur Outlook Magazine , we are confident that the award will be a success, leaving an impact on the corporate community on the global stage. We welcome you to be a part of these exciting achievements that continue to shape the future of the business world and contribute to growth and innovation worldwide.

All the awardees in this list are pioneers in their respective fields, leaving a significant impact on different domains across the world. Each company has carved a niche for itself and represents the best of the best. Check out all the companies and pioneers, setting new benchmarks in the Indian and global business landscape.

Mobulous Technologies Pvt Ltd

Anil Sharma: CEO

Best Mobile App Development Company of the year 2024

The visionary CEO of Mobulous Technologies, Anil Sharma founded the company in 2013 with a thought of providing highly advanced Web and Mobile app development services across diverse industries with affordable solutions. Since the foundation, the company has achieved immense success and has become a leading software development company in various countries like the USA, UK, UAE, etc., holding ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2015 certifications and won multiple awards. It strives to enhance business goals with top-notch solutions. Its core mission is to offer integrated, vibrant, and streamlined solutions

Adhunik Powertech Private Limited

Mr. Sanjay Chauhan (Managing Director)

Impact Recognition: The Most Innovative Brand For HVAC Projects 2024-25

Incorporated in 2005, Adhunik Powertech envisions creating an environment, nurturing and enhancing the well-being of every person. Led by Sanjay Chauhan, MD, Adhunik Powertech offers the latest cooling technologies with sustainable climate control. It always aims to deliver energy evidence and cost-effective solutions.

Prasarnet Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

Pasha Sanyal {Founder & CEO

Impact Recognition: Highly Regarded Digital Marketing & Brand Maker Company 2025

Prasarnet is a trailblazer organization that develops digital marketing strategies that drive client growth. Its closely knit team of professionals creates result-driven campaigns that generate revenue growth for their clients. It's a full-service enterprise agency dedicated to delivering projects on time successfully through proven strategies. The company passionately outperforms in offering tailored approaches, business outcomes, and radical transparency to transform businesses into industry leaders.

GUS Education India LLP

Shashi Jaligama (Managing Director)

Influential Leader in the Education Services Sector – 2024

GUS Education, a serving wing of Global University, Europe holds more than 35 brands in its portfolio and is associated with reputed educational institutes and universities. The core mission of the GUS is to build sustainable innovations at the workplace focused on streaming and developing with Arpita Rao.

Netfotech Solutions

Arindam Ghosh [CEO & Founder]

Impactful Software Development Expertise Award 2024

Established in 2002, Netfotech Solutions is a renowned IT firm developing breakthrough software solutions as per the unique needs of businesses across diverse industries. Its service portfolio includes Recruitment, Mobile Application,Web Site Development, Web Hosting, Domain Registration, E-commerce Solutions, Internet Marketing, Multimedia Solutions and Training.

Adsflourish

Jatin Kapoor (Managing Director)

Business Excellence in Performance Marketing 2024

Adsflourish is renowned for offering 360-degree advertising solutions with Jatin Kapor at the helm. It aims to share profits with advertisers and also publishers where the focus is on minimising the cost of the advertisers by offering the best marketing and promotional solutions.

Saryu Business Solutions

Naveen Mali (Founder)

Emerging Marketing Agency of the Year – 2024

A one-stop destination for all business needs, Saryu Business Solutions offers a wide range of services required to kickstart a business journey and make it successful. Saryu Business Solutions is the brainchild of Naveen Mall assisting business aspirations right from their legal process and registration to providing numerous marketing tools and products for growth.

Kishore Group

Arjun Kishore Mehra – CEO

Impact Recognition: Highly Organized Brand For Pharmaceutical Packaging 2024-25

Envisioned to be a reputed name in the field of Pharmaceutical Packaging for Small Volume Parenteral Drugs on a Global Platform, Kishore Group strives to make a difference in people's lives. The company manufactures merely 2000 Units daily at the same location.

SIPAY

Meltem Yuksek (Senior Director of Project & Card)

Gamechanger in Digital Payment Innovation 2024

Since its inception in 2019, Sipay has been offering special payment solutions. Its digital wallet infrastructure combines both card and cardless payments. Under the dynamic leadership of Meltem Yuksek, Senior Director of Project & Card), Sipay make your shopping, month transfers Bill payments fast and safe.

Install365

Sunil Kumar (Co-Founder & CEO), Lokesh B R (Co-Founder & Managing Director) and Uday Manjunath S (Co-Founder & COO)

Impact Recognition: Leading B2B Installation Solutions Brand to Watch out in 2025

Install365 is a leading B2B installation and maintenance service provider, specializing in residential and commercial interiors, including modular work and décor solutions. The company excels in handling products that require intricate assembly or setup. Its diverse portfolio includes modular furniture, flat-packed items, and other complex products, ensuring professional and efficient service delivery every time.

IConnectDots EServices “DoctorWedsDoctor.com”

Ms. Priyanka Garg [Founder and CEO]

The Most Acclaimed Matrimonial Platform For Doctors

Incorporated in 2020, DoctorWedsDoctor.com” is a distinctive platform that allows doctors to meet eligible bachelor doctors in the same or preferred specialisation. This is a user-friendly website that allows you to easily register and search for registered members from various doctors' specialisations. Led by Priyanka Garg, the Founder & Director of the company, DoctorWedsDoctor.com allows you to begin a beautiful journey with your spouse.

Vedic Astro Kendra

AcharyaPooja

Impact Feature: Highly Rated Astrology Services Provider To Watchout-2024

A reputed name in astrology services, Vedic Astro Kendra has been dedicated to offering the best Astrology services. The woman behind this endeavour is Acharya Pooja who is a highly experienced Astrologer who has successfully consulted over 50,000 customers.

Premal Badiani

Therapist & Master Life Coach At Pb Life Coaching,

Creative Director – Badiani New York, Label Premal Badiani

Iconic Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

Badiani New York is a luxury brand widely known for its trendy design, couture opulence and sophisticated ensembles. This iconic brand was launched by Premal Badiani who is actively empowering high achievers to cope with the daily challenges and transform themselves into an unstoppable force.

Shalimar Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd.

Brand of the Year- In FMCG 2024

The story of Shalimar Chemical began seven decades ago with its first manufacturing unit in Narkeldanga Main Road, in the northern part of Kolkata. Since, then, the company has grown and become a pioneer in manufacturing and exporting a wide range of products with optimum quality. Currently, with Mrinalini Chaudhuri at the helm, the team has a distinctive niche for reputed clients.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor