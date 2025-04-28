New Delhi [India], April 28: Acknowledgement is crucial for empowering growth and pushing innovation in the business world. The Global Icon Award – 2025 by the Corporate Connect Magazine continues the tradition of celebrating the spirit and achievements of entrepreneurs. This award will once again focus on honouring the significant contributions and innovations of entrepreneurs across diverse industries.

Corporate Connect presents this award in collaboration with Business Outline and Entrepreneur Outlook, aims to acknowledge and appreciate the visionary entrepreneurs and brands who have made a profound impact on their industries. This recognition is a testament to their dedication, expertise and excellence.

Join us in this inspiring endeavour. Let's celebrate together the visionaries and their business ventures who have achieved excellence and inspired others with their success stories. Explore the list of trailblazers and companies that will be honoured with the Global Icon Awards – 2025:

MarketStar

Keith Titus – President & CEO

Impact Recognition: Globally Renowned Brand For Sales & Marketing Solutions 2025

MarketStar is a world-class sales and revenue generation outsourced sales partner, capable and enabled to deliver consistent & exceptional revenue for B2B companies globally. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold, and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe.

Gravity Clouds

Deep Banerjee – Founder & Tech Lead

Excellence in Salesforce Development & Implementation 2025

Based in Jamshedpur, Gravity Clouds is a prominent Salesforce development and Consulting firm. The company is renowned for offering excellent Salesforce implementation services to businesses in diverse industry verticals. It offers a wide range of services including from initial consultation and assessment to custom development, integration, data migration, training and ongoing support.

Magic Billion

Business Elite Award-2025

Aditi Banerjee – Co-Founder & CEO

Founded in 2018, Magic Billion is revolutionizing global talent mobility by connecting Indian professionals with international career opportunities. It is the brainchild of Basab Banerjee and Aditi Banerjee, a father-daughter duo, aiming to make global employment accessible for Indian talent. The company has facilitated 3,600+ job placements across 10+ nations so far.

Mindspace Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd.

Kshitij Jain and Manish Jindal – Director & Co-Founder

Impact Recognition: Globally Acclaimed BPO For Finance & Accounting 2025

Mindspace Outsourcing with Kshitij Jain and Manish Jindal at the helm, offers a wide range of accounting and bookkeeping services across the world. The company has a dedicated team of highly skilled and qualified professionals who strive to maintain high-quality standards for each work and ensure to meet every business need.

BIOLINKK

Rajiv Kapoor & Cheshta Kapoor – Partners

Impact Recognition: The Most Acclaimed Biotechnology Company – 2025

Established in 2007, BIOLINKK is a biotechnology company offering innovative solutions for healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science. The company's research-driven approach focuses on crafting innovative products and services that enhance lives and promote sustainability. With Rajiv Kapoor & Cheshta Kapoor at the helm, BIOLINKK empower biotech advancements and foster growth.

Aromen Group of Companies

Dr. Narayanan R Menon – Managing Director

Impact Manufacturing Recognition: Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year 2024-25

Aromen Group of Companies is a diversified conglomerate, offering the best engineering solutions. Under Dr Narayanan's direction, the company specialises in engineering, project management and consultancy services across diverse industries. Its goal is to create a revolution in engineering consultancy through innovation and cutting-edge technologies.

Velocitta India

Samarth Singh – Director, Bharat Kulkarni – Founder & Director

Impact Recognition: Most Renowned Employer Branding Agency 2025

Velocitta India is a leading Brand Consulting agency with over 16 years of experience, widely recognized for its expertise in Employer Branding (EB) services. Their EB services encompass consulting for EVP development, Office branding, Campus engagement, EB Social Media marketing, Internal communication, Employee engagement and recruitment marketing. By leveraging authentic stories and data-driven strategies, Velocitta has successfully enhanced the Employer Brands of numerous Fortune 500 companies, positioning them as Employers of choice in competitive markets.

Adapt Motors Private Limited

Bharath Mamidoju – Founder

Impact Recognition: The Most Renowned Company For Sustainable Innovation in Electric Mobility 2025

A leading name in India's EV marketing, Adapt Motors Private Limited is creating a revolution in transportation through its innovative electronic vehicles. The company offers a range of electric vehicles with advanced designs, tailored to meet diverse needs. It envisions harnessing the talents of the youth to contribute towards a sustainable future.

Toughcons Nirman Pvt. Ltd.

Nayan Dedhia – Managing Director, Jayant Gaitonde -Founder

Uday Kanadia – Director, Nupur Gaitonde – CEO

Leading Redevelopment PMC Firm 2025

The profession consulting organisation, Toughcons Nirman is widely known for serving in project management for redevelopment works and specialising in Society Redevelopment. Envisioned to be the pioneer as project management consultant (PMC) in real estate across the Maha Mumbai region, the company offers an umbrella of all the required services from a single point contact source.

Nivesh Jain – CMO

Award category: Global CMO of the Year – Ecommerce & Startups

Nivesh Jain is a seasoned professional and visionary leader in digital marketing. He is highly skilled in business model overhaul, turnaround strategies, and profit maximisation. Nivesh is renowned for aligning performance marketing with digital sales targets and boosting content marketing to enhance brand salience. His years of experience and in-depth marketing knowledge make Nivesh a remarkable marketing professional.

Sonali's Consumer Products Limited

Sonali Kocharekar – Founder & CMD

Impact Recognition: The Most Innovative Woman Leader in Food & Farming 2025

Sonali's Consumer Products Limited (SCPL) is transforming the Indian agricultural landscape by empowering local farmers and promoting sustainable agro-practices. Committed to delivering farm-to-fork goodness, SCPL integrates traditional farming wisdom with modern organic techniques. The company is on a mission to make its premium agro-based products accessible not only in urban markets but also across rural and underserved regions of India—encouraging healthy lifestyles rooted in clean, guilt-free food sourced directly from the heart of Indian farms.

Athena Powertech LLP

Vasant Patel – Founder & CEO

Emerging Company Of The Year-2025

Based out of Vadodara, Gujarat, India, Athena Powertech LLP (APTL) is a leading name in pipeline integrity and inline inspection. With advanced Geometry tools, advanced Intelligent Pigs, Athena is the preferred service provider for Geometry inspection, intelligent pigging, pipeline cleaning pigging, and more. Under the leadership of Vasant Patel, the company aims to provide innovative solutions to customers for their pipeline integrity needs.

Webcap Technology

Award Category: Best Digital Marketing Agency of the Year 2025

Webcap Technology is a premier digital marketing agency with a distinguished global footprint, seamlessly bridging innovation and performance worldwide with operations in India and the UAE. Renowned for delivering results that exceed expectations, Webcap offers a full spectrum of high-impact services — including advanced SEO, precision-driven Google Ads, strategic social media marketing, cutting-edge web and graphic design, premium branding solutions, and scalable lead generation.

With a client-centric approach and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Webcap Technology is the trusted partner for businesses seeking to elevate their digital presence and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive digital vertical.

Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group

India's Most Promising Educational Institution to Watch in 2025

Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group, a legacy institution dedicated to shaping the future of India through education, healthcare, and innovation. Founded in 1983 by Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil and now led by Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil, the group has grown into a powerful force with over 200 institutions and five universities that touch millions of lives.

At its heart, ADYPG is about nurturing potential—whether it's through world-class education, cutting-edge healthcare, or bold ventures in media and technology.

With a strong commitment to progress and social impact, the group continues to build a future where excellence, accessibility, and compassion go hand in hand.

Kisco Castings India Limited

Kuldeep Goel – Chairman & Raghav Goel – Director

Most Trusted Steel Manufacturer of the year 2024-25

Established in 1992, Kisco Steel is India's leading alloy steel manufacturer with a state-of-the-art 450,000 sq. ft. facility and a team of 500+ professionals. Renowned for quality and reliability, Kisco has delivered over 690,000 tonnes of steel across seven countries. Its commitment to innovation, global standards, and customer trust has earned Kisco the prestigious Global Icon Award, recognizing its role in shaping the future of steel manufacturing on the world stage by providing reliable products that last for generations.

