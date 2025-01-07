Global Kartel Redefines Youth Marketing in India with Upcoming Launch of Martech AI-Enabled Platform for Brands

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Global Kartel, a Pune-based experiential marketing firm, is set to revolutionize the youth marketing landscape in India with the launch of its cutting-edge Martech AI-enabled platform, aimed at transforming how brands engage with younger audiences. This new platform will leverage advanced AI technology to enhance marketing strategies, offering a smarter and more efficient way to connect with the dynamic, tech-savvy youth demographic.

Since its inception in 2020, Global Kartel has rapidly risen to prominence in the field of youth marketing, making waves with its flagship brand, BoomPanda, and expanding into multiple verticals such as esports, event management, digital marketing, creative media, and technology solutions. The upcoming AI-driven platform represents the next phase of the company's growth, aligning with its commitment to innovation and tech-powered engagement strategies.

Global Kartel has already made a significant impact in youth marketing across India. The company has partnered with over 1,000 colleges, reaching more than 500,000 students through on-ground activations and events, making it a leader in the space. With collaborations involving over 50 top brands, Global Kartel has successfully executed campaigns that have garnered over 500 million impressions, acquired one million new users for various platforms, and conducted over 5,000 hours of offline activations across 50 cities.

The new AI-powered Martech platform is set to enhance these efforts by providing brands with advanced tools to personalize, automate, and optimize their campaigns, making them more relevant and impactful to the youth demographic. Through this platform, brands will be able to gain deeper insights into consumer behavior, allowing for more precise targeting and improved ROI.

Beyond traditional brand campaigns, Global Kartel has also supported over 500,000 students with paid internships and gigs, helping them take their first steps into professional careers. The company has promoted over 25 concerts and events, distributing 10,000 tickets through contests, giveaways, and targeted marketing initiatives.

On the digital front, Global Kartel has seen impressive growth, with its Instagram following increasing by 30%, engaging over 100,000 youth, while its LinkedIn presence surged by 150%. These efforts position BoomPanda as a trusted platform for young professionals, further solidifying Global Kartel's standing as a leader in the industry.

Adesh Kolhe , Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Global Kartel, shared his excitement about the new platform, stating, "Our growth from humble beginnings in a hostel room to becoming a trailblazer in youth marketing is a testament to our focus on innovation and technology. The launch of our AI-powered Martech platform will allow us to elevate our offerings and deliver even more impactful and personalized campaigns for brands looking to connect with India's youth."

With its headquarters in Pune and a national presence, Global Kartel continues to redefine youth marketing, setting new standards for the industry and leading the charge in the intersection of technology and brand engagement.

