Global leader in Cleaning Solutions, Karcher, offers world-class top-quality machines on rent

Capex - no longer a hurdle to have a world-class cleaning experience. The global leader in cleaning solutions - Karcher - has launched 'Professional Rental Solutions' for the Indian market. The 'Rental Solutions' business vertical is introduced with a strategic objective to cater to clients across varied industries who are looking for highly efficient cleaning solutions with a convenient pay-as-you-go option.

"From factories, warehouses, supermarkets and offices, building services and contractors, facility management, and large warehouse management companies, cleanliness plays a crucial role in every business. No matter what industry you're in, our Rental solutions model aims to help to keep premises clean with top-notch standards. The new vertical will not only help increase our customer base, and will also allow more and more customers to have a world-class cleaning experience," says Jatinder Kaul, Managing Director - Karcher India.

The Germany-headquartered company has introduced this vertical to offer a wide range of professional machines to industries across transportation, logistics, hospitality etc.

While the company is providing Rental machines to the customers, it is also equipping them with comprehensive maintenance contracts, so that they enjoy a seamless experience.

"Whether it is high-pressure cleaners, vacuum sweepers, scrubber driers or municipal equipment, Karcher India is also offering the machines on rent. We are very flexible on the duration of renting products. The machines can be used for as long as they are required and Customers can use their capital for other requirements that are part of their core business," adds Kaul.

This flexibility allows customers to get thorough cleaning without actually making an upfront investment in equipment.

Kaul concludes, "Here, the commitment is to serve - to improve the quality of cleaning standards across industries and therefore, there is no minimum order quantity. Both are customisable - the Rental period and the assortment of machines needed. And this is because we want more and more customers to experience the joy of cleaning, he says adding the Rental solutions model is poised to progress and become a growth engine and business driver for Karcher India in the near future."

Whether customers wish to use Karcher's machines for a one-time event or for ongoing projects, the Rental Solutions vertical can provide the right solution at the right price. The company has tailored its wide range of products to precisely meet the customers' requirements. The Rental amount depends on the machine and the period for which it is taken on rent.

"Through the introduction of Rental Vertical, we have eyes on entering newer market segments where firms do not need to invest in one go. This model will not only help them enjoy the convenience of our machines but also would be easy on their pockets," Kaul said.

Karcher clearly understands the needs of the Rental industry and therefore has attempted to make a difference by delivering effective and efficient solutions to everyday cleaning problems.

