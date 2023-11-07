Global Leaders Unite at D-30 Summit to Champion Drug-Free World & Disability Equality

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 7: "Representatives from 30 countries gathered at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi for the D-30 program organized by the Kashiyana Foundation, aiming to create a drug-free world and promote equality for people with disabilities.

In the unanimously passed proposal, the representatives of 30 countries emphasized the need to build a world based on humanity where everyone is free from addiction and individuals with disabilities are granted equal rights. They advocated for a society without discrimination, ensuring equal opportunities for those without limbs or those unable to work due to disabilities. This vision aligns with the teachings of various religions like Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, emphasizing the creation of a world free from addiction and social inequality.

Dushyant Gautam, the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighted that Indian culture never endorsed any form of inequality. He emphasized that ancient texts like Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas provide clear guidelines for addiction-free life. He stressed the importance of equal treatment for everyone and acknowledged the significance of creating a society where no one falls victim to addiction and no social disparities exist.

Dr. Rekha Yadav, a Member of Parliament from Nepal, praised India's leadership in the campaign against addiction. She emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and religious ties between India and Nepal and expressed their joint commitment to this cause.

Kashiyana Foundation's founder Sumeet Singh stated that he is a man on a mission to make the world a drug-free place to live and talks about the Inclusion of specially Challenged people in society to join hands and work for the mainstream flow of the Economy. He dreamed of living in a Drug-free world and working every step towards it along with his foundation and Team.

Padma Shri awardee and the first international para-athlete, Dr. Deepa Malik, voiced concern about the increasing use of drugs in sports, affecting athletes' abilities. She emphasized the need to curb addiction to enhance athletes' performance. She appreciated the support provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to empower people with disabilities.

Social activist Bedabrata Pathak from the Northeast stressed the importance of social unity to make the campaign against addiction and disabilities effective. Uttam Ojha, former advisor of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, highlighted the direct connection between addiction and disabilities. He advocated for effective prevention strategies to reduce disabilities caused by drug abuse.

Sumit Kabra, Director of RR Global, urged collective efforts from families and society to protect the younger generation from addiction. Navin Srivastava, Director of Rusan Pharma, presented his research on the current global scenario of addiction. He proposed the vision of a drug-free world.

The director of GNOIT Group stated the importance of youth contribution to national growth and societal stability and wished to make the world a drug-free place to live.

Director Predict Medix G Srikumar emphasised the need to awaken society and make sure they are aware of hindrances due to Drug abuse in the Working economy.

Professor K.K. Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, discussed the role of social media in raising awareness. Shyam Jaju, former Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed concerns about international conspiracies aiming to weaken India by promoting drug addiction. He emphasized the need to integrate people with disabilities into mainstream society, recognizing their contributions to the nation.

The program was chaired by Sumeet Singh, President of the Kashiyana Foundation, and a vote of thanks was extended by Ashish Gupta founder of Bhagvan Das Foundation and Coordinator D30. Members of the organization's team, including Devika, Ashish, Dhananjay, Durgesh, Harsh Sudhanshu, Akash Devraj, Hrithik, and Brijesh, were present at the event."

