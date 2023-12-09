GM Modular is all set to organise 2nd Edition GM half Marathon on 7th January, 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: GM Modular, India's premier electrical solutions provider for modern living has associated with Goregaon Sports Club to conduct a spectacular running event named 'GM half Marathon' at the Goregaon Sports Club, Malad West, Mumbai on January 7, 2024 from 5 am onwards. This collaboration marks a significant step towards promoting a healthy lifestyle, orientation with GM Modular's commitment to community well-being and vitality.

The event aims to bring together fitness enthusiasts, professional runners, and a local community in a celebration of health, fitness and community spirit. GM half marathon will feature various categories catering to different age groups and fitness levels, making it an inclusive event for participants of all backgrounds.

It promises to be grander and more exhilarating than ever before, featuring three challenging categories - 5km, 10km, and the ultimate 21.09 km half marathon. Registrations for all categories are now officially open, offering participants the chance to secure their spots in this iconic marathon until December 20, 2023.

Commenting on the same, Jayanth Jain, CEO, GM Modular, said," This 2nd edition of the GM Half Marathon is set to be bigger and better than our inaugural run. We are thrilled to continue our association, especially after the tremendous success of last year, which witnessed a remarkable participation of over 3,000 enthusiastic runners".

"We all want to live a long, productive, healthy, and active life. This is where running and physical fitness shine. It simply feels more substantial than so many other things in life! With this initiative, we set our sights on keeping the spirit of embracing a healthy lifestyle alive in people." he further stated.

Dr Vinay Jain, President, Goregaon Sports Club expressed enthusiasm and shared inspiring words saying, "Goregoan Sports Club is the HubSpot for healthy lifestyle. We have been organizing many events which keep fitness and health in check. We are happy to associate with GM for the Half Marathon. We have been conducting Marathons every year and have received overwhelming response with a buzz on digital media at an international level. We look forward to a mega Marathon with large participation this year too"

Harsh Chandak, Honorary Joint Secretary-II of Goregaon Sports Club, shared his thoughts on the event, saying, "We are proud to host the GM Half Marathon for the second consecutive year. This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle within our community. We look forward to welcoming runners and supporters alike to our esteemed club".

As a testament to the prestige of the GM Half Marathon, winners across various categories will be rewarded with a total cash prize pool of 3.04 lakhs. The marathon will feature well-defined categories, ensuring fair competition and recognition for runners across different skill levels.

GM Modular is well known for actively working towards social responsibilities. By adopting these practices, the organisation is supporting development globally. Last year, the first GM marathon was held in the month of October where the event was graced by an array of prominent sports celebrities, one of which was supermodel and iconic fitness icon Milind Soman.

Goregaon Sports Club has collaborated with a number of organisations to provide cultural and social events. It has multiple ongoing efforts to incorporate western culture into traditional culture in order to foster a conscious evolution of society for the strong spirit of the country at large.

For registration and further details of the event, visit- https://www.townscript.com/e/GSCHM2024

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor