GM Modular Launches cutting-edge clothing irons

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: GM Modular, renowned for its excellence in the electrical and modular switch industries, is embarking on a new venture by expanding its business into the home appliances sector. With a strong desire to establish a prominent presence in this category, GM Modular plans to introduce a diverse range of clothing irons that combine utility, advanced technology, durability, and style to meet the contemporary needs of discerning customers.

In the upcoming product line-up, GM Modular will be introducing both dry irons and steam irons. The dry iron models, including Evon, Artin, Alpha, G-Cruise, G-wave, ORCA, and Ferro, will bear the ISI mark, ensuring quality and safety. These dry irons will feature a dual LED indicator, a swivel cord for ironing hard-to-reach places efficiently and comfortably, a thermal fuse as a safety measure against overheating and fire risks, and protection against clothes and iron damage. (complete protection for your clothes).

GM Modular's steam iron model, named G Swift, will offer fabric-specific temperature settings to cater to different types of fabrics. It will also feature a powerful steam burst function to tackle stubborn creases, a self-cleaning feature for hassle-free maintenance, and dual protection mechanisms in the form of a thermostat and thermal fuse. Customers will have the convenience of purchasing GM's clothing irons, from various online platforms and retail outlets. With its expansion into the home appliances market and the introduction of stylish and technologically advanced clothing irons, GM Modular is poised to redefine the industry. By combining functionality, durability, and aesthetics, the brand is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers and setting new standards of excellence in the home appliance sector.

GM Modular's strategic decision to enter the clothing iron market and introduce revolutionary products in the home appliances category is driven by the growing demand for daily utility items and the immense business opportunities present in this category, indicating colossal growth in the home appliance sector. The innovation doesn't stop here, as the brand will soon be launching appliances like geysers, air purifiers, and many more by the end of this year and will establish new footholds.

Speaking about foraying into the home appliances segment, Mr. Jayanth Jain, GM's MD and CEO, said, "GM is well-positioned to tap into the immense business opportunities that this new category has to offer, and we are anticipating at least 10% overall growth. What gives us an edge is that we consistently make an effort to understand the consumer pulse and believe in constant innovation, blending aesthetics with technical constraints."

GM Modular has come a long way since 2002 with the manufacturing of modular switches for smart home solutions in various verticals and has been catering to better lives since its inception with trailblazing innovations that have left an indelible imprint on the customer's heart and mind. The brand has received numerous coveted and prestigious awards, like the INEX Awards 2023: Best Brand Of The Year in the Electrical Solutions Category by Realty Plus, for demonstrating impeccable innovation and performance. Also, The Brand Story recognised GM Modular as India's Leading Brand 2023 in Consumer and Industry Research.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor