GMedz ties up with 32 watts to revolutionize the clear aligner industry in India

New Delhi (India), August 13: Going a step forward in making 32 Watts a household name as an authentic clear aligner (aka Invisible Braces) provider in India, the company joined hands with Gmedz, a platform that unites 9500+ healthcare services & product providers and customers across India. GMedz is a pioneer online platform when it comes to delivering quality healthcare utility products at the best concessional rates along with the fastest delivery all over the country. 32 Watts, on the other hand, is an ace clear Aligner Company in India, and both of them together are reaching the masses to democratise healthcare services in India.

GMedz is a Gmoney Group Company that endeavours to provide healthcare essentials of top medical brands all over India on one platform. The company promises to deliver quality healthcare essentials at unimaginable reduced prices. It delivers all the products listed to the customer’s doorstep in the shortest time frame. In the latest addition to the list of top brands in the healthcare industry, it has pinned 32 Watts Company as the top brand for clear aligner providers in India. GMedz has listed 32 Watts clear aligners on top in the ‘dental category’, where it showcases the 32 Watts clear aligner efficacy, plan, treatment time and cost on the product information page.

32 Watts clear aligners are the only clear aligner providers in India who have matched the ethos of the GMedz Company and is the only clear aligner provider that is under a collaborative study with AIIMS –Delhi (The premier medical institution of India), and therefore, has made it on the category of dental products on their e-commerce platform. GMedz has an endless list of top brands in India that deal in healthcare essentials and getting listed on the most popular and credible website like that is another feather tucked into the hat of 32 Watts clear aligners, India.

GMedz and 32 Watts clear aligner tie-up is a strategic move and collective endeavour to make smile correction treatment a hassle-free process. The 32 Watts clear aligners will be delivered to any doctors who wish to correct their patient’s misaligned teeth at their clinic via GMedz’s efficient delivery system in a matter of a few days. Apart from delivering the 32 Watts aligners at the doctor’s clinic, GMedz has made sure that the treating doctor & patient can get all the information related to the product on their website itself through video tutorials and detailed information on the 32 Watts clear aligners.

The ease of the process, quick delivery and reduced price will sum up for a doctor to choose 32 Watts clear aligners from GMedz, to make their patient’s smile journey a smooth ride.

