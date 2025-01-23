GMMCO India Kicks Off the League of Legends - Bangalore District Cricket Tournament 2024

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23: GMMCO India successfully inaugurated the 10th edition of the Caterpillar Bangalore District Cricket Tournament at the prestigious Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

This year's event holds special significance as it aligns with Caterpillar's 100th anniversary, a remarkable milestone celebrating a century of excellence, innovation, and teamwork - a legacy that resonates with GMMCO's values and commitment.

The opening ceremony was graced by the legendary Shri Javagal Srinath, celebrated as one of India's finest fast bowlers and a true icon of Indian cricket. Renowned for his stellar career, Srinath's presence brought immense prestige and inspiration to the event.

Speaking at the inauguration, Srinath shared his thoughts:

It's wonderful to witness such initiatives that bring people together through sports. Cricket has always been a unifying force, and tournaments like these encourage teamwork, collaboration, and a competitive spirit. I wish all the teams the very best."

Chandrasekhar V, Managing Director, GMMCO India said:

"It was a privilege to have Shri Javagal Srinath inaugurate this milestone edition. His exemplary career and dedication to cricket embody the values of excellence and sportsmanship that this tournament represents, inspiring players and fans alike."

The tournament features four dynamic teamsCAT, GMMCO, GCPL, and UTE (Sri Lanka) - competing in thrilling formats designed to showcase their skills and camaraderie:

* Day 1 (January 23): Six preliminary matches in a T8 format (eight overs per side)

* Day 2 (January 24): The grand final and third-place playoff in a T20 format (twenty overs per side)

About the Tournament:

Since its inception in 2014, the Caterpillar Bangalore District Cricket Tournament has brought together Caterpillar dealers from across the India region, fostering greater collaboration and camaraderie. Having been hosted in Colombo, Delhi, Chennai, and now Bengaluru, the tournament continues to embody Caterpillar and dealer's values of teamwork and innovation.

As the 10th edition unfolds, participants and spectators can anticipate an unforgettable cricketing experience that reflects the vibrancy, energy, and competitive spirit of this beloved sport.

About Gmmco Ltd.

Gmmco Ltd. is a leading end-to-end construction, energy, mining, and transportation equipment and solutions provider in India. With a focus on being a partner in progress for customers including Caterpillar, Coal India, Schneider, and JLG, Gmmco offers world-class and innovative engineering and technology solutions through a vast network, a highly skilled team, and strong global partnerships. Gmmco continues to set new benchmarks, solidifying its position as a leading one-stop solution provider for its customers. A CK Birla Group company established in 1967, Gmmco has over 25,000 customers and an annual turnover of over INR. 4,400 crore.

For more information, visit: https://www.gmmco.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604670/Bangalore_District_Cricket_Tournament.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604669/Gmmco_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor