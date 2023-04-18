GM’s Most Luxurious ‘Showroom on Wheels’ Reaches Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: A revered name in the modular switches and electrical solutions manufacturing industry, GM Modular had displayed its state-of-the-art and first-time-ever in India initiative, the luxurious ‘Showroom on Wheels’ in four Indian cities so far—Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Surat.

This luxurious ‘Showroom on Wheels’ reached its fifth destination—Pune—as a part of a two-day event on April 14 and 15, held at Agriculture College Ground, Pune. GM Modular successfully showcased its most opulent invention, ‘Showroom on Wheels’, an all-new mobile experience centre. The concept received a tremendous amount of praise in Pune as well.

The ACE Reflect, Pune edition attracted a huge crowd from the disciplines of architecture, building, and design development. The ‘Showroom on Wheel’ conceptualised and created in an exclusive collaboration with Dilip Chhabria, a renowned car designer in India, was the event’s highlight. It allowed the guests to have hands-on experience of GM’s innovative and revolutionary products like smart switches, LED lights, Home automation solutions and much more.

The MD and CEO of GM, Jayanth Jain, commented on it, saying, “GM has added a wide variety of home electrical products to its portfolio over the years. We always look for creating opportunities for our consumers to experience them all at one spot, where all of the electrical needs can be met in one place.” He further quoted, “Since the beginning of the initiative, the Showroom on Wheels has reached numerous locations and garnered impressive response at every event. This greatly encouraged us to have this luxurious project be a part of the ACE Reflect, Pune as well. Now that we have started this incredible journey, we will be able to promote our top-notch GM products across the nation. With a futuristic look and the latest technology, the Showroom on Wheels is a league apart and will cater to bringing the latest innovations closer to people.”

This GM marvel is sure to bring amazing experiences to every nook and corner of the country.

