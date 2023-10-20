Go Rewise intends to recycle 25 per cent of India's PET bottle waste by 2025; partners with Coca Cola for 100 per cent recycled PET bottles

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 20: Go Rewise, a brand by Ganesha Ecosphere (XNSE: GANECOS), recycling partner and food grade rPET provider is taking another meaningful step towards creating a circular economy. It has announced that it intends to recycle 25 per cent of India's PET bottle waste by 2025.

Go Rewise is at the forefront of building a green supply chain for India, with a bold objective to recycle 25 per cent of India's PET bottle waste by 2025 and create a circular economy. With 25 years of industry expertise, Go Rewise has deployed state-of-the-art Super Clean recycling technology to produce premium quality, FDA, EFSA-certified, and food-safe rPET materials. Every rPET product also comes with EPR certification, assuring transparency and traceability in the supply chain.

Go Rewise aims to solve India's increasing plastic waste problem and brings sustainable packaging solutions for various FMCG brands. The company recycles 9.3 billion bottles annually and is expected to see double-digit growth given the Government's Extended Producer Responsibility and Plastic Waste Management mandates to curb plastic pollution.

Enrique Ackermann, Vice President, Technical and Innovation, Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said, "Our commitment as responsible corporate citizens is to address the waste challenges facing our planet and society. Aligned with our vision of providing sustainable packaging, we work with communities to boost PET recycling and collection; and collaborate with recycling partners like Go Rewise. Our partnership with Go Rewise signifies our commitment to a more sustainable future for our planet and, in doing so, raising consumer awareness about eco-friendly packaging. This is also an endeavour on our part to complement the Government of India's 'Swachh Bharat Mission' initiative and LiFE, a pro-planet approach."

Yash Sharma, Founder, of Go Rewise and Director at Ganesha Ecosphere, said: "At Go Rewise, our goal is not just to recycle plastic but create viable options for green supply chain and circular economy solutions in India. Recycling is not just an environmentally responsible choice; it is a powerful tool to mitigate the effects of climate change. The recycling expertise we've harnessed from 25 years in the industry enabled us to push the boundaries of what's possible in PET recycling in India, and the partnerships with Manjushree for conversion and Coca-Cola for adoption of rPET helped us launch new sustainable packaging solutions at scale."

Thimmaiah NP, MD and CEO of Manjushree Technopack said, "We are thankful to Coca-Cola India to have entrusted this opportunity to Manjushree. I thank the Go Rewise team for bringing out consistent quality PCR PET granules, enabling us to make the preforms for the small pack CSD bottle successfully."

This partnership aims to cater to the Government of India's new Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 (PWM), wherein they have laid out EPR requirements regarding using recyclate in packaging applications. According to the rules, 30 per cent recyclate must be used by all packaging manufacturers/brands in rigid packaging applications starting in 2025 and will be increased to 60 per cent by 2028. While players like Go Rewise and Manjushree are creating scaled capacity to cater to the increasing demand for rPET-based packaging, FMCG majors like Coca-Cola India are leading the way in adopting circular solutions and delivering on their sustainability commitments.

Ganesha Ecosphere Limited is a thought leader and the largest player in post-consumer PET waste recycling in India with a total installed capacity of 150,000 MT per annum. It offers the highest quality rPET fibres and yarns to the textile industry in the spinning, non-wovens, and technical textiles categories.

With more than 30 years of presence, Ganesha has emerged as the leader in the recycling industry and now with its foray into primary recycling space via its new brand "Go Rewise", is set to revolutionize the adoption of recycled plastics in packaging solutions and thereby creating sustainable, circular packaging solutions. Go Rewise is a new-age brand, offering sustainable packaging and textile solutions with its FDA-approved, premium-grade recycled PET solution to the FMCG, and sustainable textile industries.

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice, and dairy-based products. In India, its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, and Minute Maid range of juices. The company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sports, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani, and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives, and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

