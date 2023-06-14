Goa Institute of Management (GIM) achieves Highest Rating in Global Positive Impact Rating 2023

PRNewswire

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 14: In a remarkable achievement, the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has been recognized as a 'pioneering' school in the prestigious Positive Impact Rating 2023 Report. The latest report evaluates business schools based on their commitment to responsible and sustainable practices, with GIM emerging as one of the top-ranking institutions globally.

The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) emphasizes the impressive performance of business schools from developing economies, surpassing those in developed economies. IIM Bangalore, SPJIMR, Woxsen University SoB, XLRI Xavier School of Management, and Goa Institute of Management are among the five Indian schools that have reached the highest level 5 as 'Pioneering Schools,' which is the highest level possible.

Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director of GIM, expressing his belief in the crucial role of business schools in shaping a sustainable future said,"At GIM, we firmly believe that business schools have a critical role to play in shaping a sustainable future. Our curriculum, research endeavours, and industry collaborations are designed to instill in our students a strong sense of responsibility towards society and the environment. The recognition in the Positive Impact Rating 2023 reaffirms our commitment to continue fostering sustainability-focused education and making a meaningful difference in the world. This also remind us that being 'Best for the World' is more important in today's context."

GIM has actively fostered an inclusive learning community, engaging students, alumni, and faculty. Their commitment to continuous improvement is evident through regular feedback sessions that drive innovation in teaching methods, course content, and campus facilities. Additionally, GIM's initiatives extend beyond the campus, encompassing environmental, economic, and social sustainability. These include a unique biodiversity register and the creation of employment opportunities for the local community.

The Positive Impact Rating report highlights GIM's efforts in cultivating a sustainability mindset among its students. The institute's pedagogy prioritizes stakeholder engagement and encourages students to address pressing social and environmental issues. GIM's Center for Social Sensitivity and Action serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, allowing students to co-create solutions for societal problems.

GIM's achievement in the Positive Impact Rating 2023 further solidifies its commitment to nurturing transformative leaders who will drive positive change in the business world. This recognition not only showcases the exceptional performance of business schools from developing economies but also sets an inspiring example for institutions worldwide.

For more information on the Positive Impact Rating and GIM's accomplishments, please visit https://www.positiveimpactrating.org

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a business school situated in Sanquelim, North Goa. It was founded in 1993 and is well known for its student-centered philosophy, cutting-edge curriculum, and uncompromising dedication to societal impact. With a wide selection of management programmes, GIM aspires to develop future leaders with a strong sense of social responsibility.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor