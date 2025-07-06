Goa's booming aviation and infra growth attracts real estate players; Sattva launches Water's Edge II

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Rapidly growing aviation infrastructure in Goa continues to attract major real estate players, as Sattva Group has launched Water's Edge II, expanding its Goa coastal portfolio in a strategic move.

The move reinforces the tremendous residential market potential of the state, highlighting how improved connectivity and infrastructure development.

The company said in a release that the launch underscores a broader transformation in India's residential market, where enhanced connectivity and shifting lifestyle aspirations have turned coastal properties into primary residences for a diverse and affluent demographic, including Non-Resident Indians, senior professionals planning retirement, and high-net-worth individuals seeking curated lifestyle experiences.

The second phase of construction builds on the success of the initial Water's Edge project, demonstrating Goa's expanding high-end residential landscape.

The rapid growth in Goa's aviation infrastructure, with the operational Dabolim International Airport and the new Manohar International Airport at Mopa, has significantly enhanced the region's accessibility.

The new project leverages the advantage of proximity with Dabolim at a time when remote work enables professionals to operate from any location, including coastal areas.

"The fundamental shift we're witnessing isn't just about where affluent Indians choose to live; it's about how they're redefining the concept of home itself," said Karishmah Siingh, President - Sales, Marketing & CRM, Sattva Group.

The firm said that the market fundamentals of the state have supported the new project launches, strengthening confidence for further projects.

Goa is emerging as one of India's hottest real estate investment destinations, with residential property prices skyrocketing by 66.3 per cent year-on-year, according to Magicbricks.

This surge is cementing Goa's reputation as a go-to destination for vacation homes, retirement properties, and long-term rental investments.

The launch comes at a time when leading developers are increasingly exploring coastal regions as viable alternatives to saturated urban markets.

Industry analysts note that infrastructure-led growth in these areas could redefine residential choices for India's professional class, with ripple effects on workforce movement and regional economic development. With increased interest from major real estate players, Goa is steadily evolving from a holiday hotspot into a thriving residential and investment hub.

The firm with over three decades of expertise is headquartered in Bengaluru, India; it is also a well-known name in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Coimbatore and Goa.

