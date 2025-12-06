Godrej Industries Group's Assistive Tech Conference promotes accessible and equitable workplaces in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Godrej Industries Group recently hosted its inaugural Assistive Tech Conference 2025, bringing together innovators, corporates, researchers, disability-rights leaders, and athletes to reimagine how technology can transform accessibility and inclusion at work.

Celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the conference served as a collaborative platform for new ideas and partnerships that can accelerate India's journey toward equitable workplaces.

Parmesh Shahani, Head of Godrej DEI Lab and author of Queeristan, said, "This conference reaffirms a simple truth: when we design with empathy, collaborate with intention, and innovate with a commitment to equity, we build a world where everyone can thrive. Beyond a set of tools, Assistive technology is also a pathway to agency, dignity, and opportunity. What we showcased today is only the beginning. The future of accessible work in India will be shaped by openness, imagination, and the courage to rethink the systems we take for granted."

The conference featured 12 start-ups with expertise in inclusive tech. Some participated in a day-long exhibition featuring breakthrough assistive technologies from Access for All, NCPEDP, and AssisTech Foundation, among others. Godrej Properties Limited launched their own app, ThisAbleMe Echo, which will be available in-house to employees in initial phases. ThisAbleMe Echo enables communication through sign language and conversation summaries.

Megha Goel, CHRO, Godrej Properties Limited said, "We believe accessibility should be woven into the very fabric of the spaces and experiences we create. ThisAbleMe Echo, an AI-powered sign language interpreter, reflects this commitment to breaking barriers and enabling seamless communication. From inclusive physical environments to technology-driven solutions, we are shaping a future where Persons with Disabilities are not just accommodated, but actively empowered to lead, contribute, and thrive. Accessibility, for us, is about creating ecosystems that unlock human potential and redefine what inclusive communities can achieve."

Alongside, Godrej's IT team, the Godrej AI Lab, Godrej Good & Green showcased in-house innovations, from AI-enabled communication tools and inclusive digital interfaces to tactile learning aids for visually impaired students. This was followed by the launch of the EmployAbility Toolkit by Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) and Atypical Advantage to support companies in making their operations more inclusive. At the EmployAbility in Manufacturing summit, leaders from the manufacturing and FMCG sectors reflected on how factories are being reshaped into more accessible, opportunity-rich environments through inclusive infrastructure, new skilling pathways, and progressive leadership. GCPL also released a powerful digital film spotlighting the stories, contribution, and everyday strength of employees with disabilities across its operations.

Vaibhav Ram, Global Head - HR, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, "At a time when disability employment in India remains far below its potential, GCPL is committed to driving meaningful change. We have already employed more than 20 persons with disabilities across our factories, with plans to expand into additional roles and locations. It is important to recognise that disability inclusion is not just a choice but a necessity. The 'Work That Includes' Toolkit, launched in partnership with Atypical Advantage and Integrative Solutions, underscores this reality by giving companies a strong starting point for their inclusion journey. It captures learnings from organisations like ours and equips industry players with the guidance needed to take the next step."

The full day event concluded with an engaging discussion on 'India's Accessible Futures,' curated by Godrej Capital and the Godrej DEI Lab, featuring neuroqueer anthropologist Paras Arora and a dynamic conversation with para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi, NCPEDP Director Arman Ali, AssisTech Foundation's Chahat Dubey, and IIM Bangalore professor Mukta Kulkarni. The panel talked about how assistive technology, design thinking, and user-led innovation are redefining accessibility and expanding workforce participation, and called for greater affordability, collaboration, and policy support to mainstream assistive tech across the country.

Bhavya Mishra, CHRO, Godrej Capital, added, "We see accessibility as a driver of innovation and inclusion, not just a box to tick. From designing workplaces with thoughtful physical layouts that enable ease of movement and access, to creating flexible work models and leveraging technology for equitable recruitment, we are committed to building an environment where everyone can thrive. By empowering Persons with Disabilities in leadership and customer-facing roles, we aim to create a workforce that truly reflects diverse representation. This commitment extends to our product offerings as well, ensuring they serve all customers, including those from a relatively untapped segment. For us, accessibility is about unlocking the potential of people, markets, and possibilities."

Godrej Industries Group aspires to help build a more inclusive workforce, one where accessibility is integral to innovation, productivity, and growth across corporate India.

About Godrej Industries Group:

The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) serves 1.1 billion consumers, globally, across businesses in diverse industries, including consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services, and chemicals. Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. We are committed to growing and strengthening this legacy of innovation for a cause, building for a more sustainable future, while placing our planet and people alongside profit.

GIG houses several rapidly growing businesses that are the leaders in their respective categories. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is an emerging markets FMCG leader in Home and Personal Care, with a growing presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Godrej Properties (GPL) is India's leading real estate developer by sales and brings the Godrej philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) portfolio businesses address key challenges faced by Indian agriculture, improving the productivity of Indian farmers through innovative products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Godrej Industries (Chemicals), the group's oldest business, is India's leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and surfactants. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the group. Godrej Capital (GC), the newest company in the group, is a fast-growing financial services business.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejindustries.com

About the Godrej DEi Lab

The Godrej DEI Lab empowers inclusion ecosystems both within and outside the Godrej Industries Group.

www.godrejdeilab.com

