Godrej Professional partners with the Hair and Beauty Show India 2023 for showcasing the Dimension-Ombreyage Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Godrej Professional, a professional hair brand with products in hair care, colour, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), collaborated with the Hair and Beauty Show India 2023, for a remarkable two-day creative event that left a lasting impact on the beauty industry.

The vision of Godrej Professional is to transform the salon and beauty industry. This partnership creates a platform to bring together salonists, beauty professionals, enthusiasts, and brands together on a common platform, fostering collaboration, education, knowledge sharing and celebrating the art within the salon and beauty community.

The event, took place on 5th & 6th June, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, showcased the latest trends, techniques, and innovations in the dynamic hair and beauty industry. During the event, Godrej Professional along with celebrity hairstylist and its technical ambassador Sylvia Chen conducted a captivating masterclass that left attendees inspired.

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Senguttuvan, Category Head - Hair Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, "Godrej Professional recognize that transformation comes from education. We aim to be technical masters in creating and supporting platforms for transformative education with break through salon products specially designed for Indian hair and beauty industry. We are also committed to providing skill building education for the salon industry which will not only develop their skills but also enhance their livelihood opportunities. The partnership with Hair and Beauty Show India is one such initiative through we intend to achieve these objectives. In doing so, we also facilitate awareness of the latest products, technology and techniques that salon and beauty professionals can adopt."

Celebrity hair stylist Sylvia Chen, conducted an exclusive 45-minute session, showcasing the stunning hair colour looks from the 'Dimension-Ombreyage Collection' by Godrej Professional. 'Dimension' by Godrej Professional is a campaign weaving beauty with the message of acceptance, inclusivity and self-expression. The initiative attempts to do this through hair colours. #Coloursareforall as the hair colour one wear doesn't see gender, race, size, or skin.

As part of the campaign, the 'Dimension-Ombreyage Collection' is a remarkable co-creation by Heena Dalvi, National Technical Head, Godrej Professional and India's leading hair stylists Ryan D'Rozario, Sylvia Chen, and Najeeb Rehman. It features four captivating hair colour looks like Sandstone Ombreyage, Auburn Ombreyage, Crimson Ombreyage, and Pearl Square. Each look showcases a wide array of tones and styles, offering a distinct appearance for every mood, style, and individual identity.

The styling session featuring 'Dimension-Ombreyage Collection' commenced with an informative talk by Sylvia on trending haircuts and the four hair colouring techniques. She then showcased the hair colour and cut and styled hair live on stage - revealing all the tips and tricks to stylists to recreate these looks in their salons.

Sharing her thoughts on the session, Sylvia Chen said, "Being part of the Hair and Beauty Show and the partnership with Godrej Professional has been an incredible experience. It was a privilege to showcase the stunning 'Dimension-Ombreyage Collection' and witness the enthusiasm and passion within the salon and beauty community. Hair and Beauty Show provided a platform to celebrate the artistry and innovation in the industry, and I am thrilled to have been a part of it."

Godrej professional offers a colour range consisting of 34 stunning hair colour shades. Apart from its exceptional hair colour range, Godrej Professional offers a wide array of styling products, along with transformative treatments like keratin treatments. Additionally, they provide a range of hair care products, including shampoos, hair masks, and serums, catering to diverse hair needs.

