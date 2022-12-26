Godrej Properties to develop 62-acre land in Kurukshetra, Haryana

Godrej Properties on Monday announced that it has acquired about 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana. However, the firm didn't ascertain the amount of the transaction for the deal.

The Mumbai-headquartered real estate company said the project would offer approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities.

The site is strategically located with access from National Highway 44, the firm said, adding that Kurukshetra is a self-sufficient city with good infrastructure consisting of schools, colleges, hospitals and has significant historical and religious importance.

Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Designate, Godrej Properties, said, "We are pleased to announce our entry into Kurukshetra. Haryana has been a key market for us and we look forward to further strengthen our presence in Haryana with this project. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents."

Godrej Properties also said it has deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, the real estate firm said it committed that all of its developments would be third-party-certified green buildings.

In 2020, 2021 and again in 2022, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked the firm No. 1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and environment, social and governance (ESG) practices.

( With inputs from ANI )

