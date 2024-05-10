Gold Rate on May 10, 2024: On Akshaya Tritiya Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, gold prices witnessed a modest decrease on Friday, with the price of 24 carat gold dropping to Rs. 7321.8 per gram, down by Rs. 75.0, and 22 carat gold decreasing to Rs. 6706.8 per gram, a decline of Rs. 68.0.

Over the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.76%, while over the last month, it has recorded a marginal increase of 0.12%. The cost of silver is Rs.82590.0 per kg up by Rs.82590.0 per kg.

Today, the gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 73,218.0 for 10 grams, marking a decrease from yesterday's price of Rs 73,818.0 for 10 grams. Compared to last week's price of Rs 73,256.0 for 10 grams on May 4, 2024, there has been a slight decrease in the current rate.

In Mumbai today, the price of gold is Rs 72,861.0 for 10 grams. This reflects a decrease from yesterday's price of Rs 72,958.0 for 10 grams. Comparatively, last week's gold price on May 4, 2024, was Rs 72,757.0 for 10 grams.

Today in Chennai, the price of gold stands at Rs 72,575.0 for 10 grams. This indicates a decrease from yesterday's price of Rs 73,746.0 for 10 grams. Looking back to last week, on May 4, 2024, the gold price was Rs 73,113.0 for 10 grams. Today in Kolkata, the price of gold is Rs 72,646.0 for 10 grams. This represents a decrease from yesterday's price of Rs 73,746.0 for 10 grams. Comparatively, last week's gold price on May 4, 2024, was Rs 72,330.0 for 10 grams.

Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors like global demand, currency values, interest rates, and government regulations. Input from jewelers also plays a role in these changes.