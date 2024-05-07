Gold Rate on May 7, 2024: Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

In early Tuesday trading, the cost of 24-carat gold saw an uptick of Rs 10, as reported by the GoodReturns website, with ten grams of the valuable metal priced at Rs 72,060. Additionally, the price of silver climbed by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal fetching Rs 84,100. The price of 22-carat gold also experienced a slight increase of Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,060.

The cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai remains consistent with prices observed in Kolkata and Hyderabad, standing at Rs 72,060. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price for the same amount of 24-carat gold is reported at Rs 72,210, Rs 72,060, and Rs 72,120, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold matches that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, standing at Rs 66,060. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold is reported at Rs 66,210, Rs 66,060, and Rs 66,110, respectively.

Regarding silver prices, one kilogram in Delhi aligns with prices observed in Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 84,100. However, in Chennai, the price of one kilogram of silver stands slightly higher at Rs 87,600.