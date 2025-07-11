Golden Bells Early Years Celebrates 21 Glorious Years of Transforming Early Education in India

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: Golden Bells Early Years (GBEY), India's first and only Multiple Intelligences-based preschool, proudly celebrates 21 golden years of inspiring young minds and shaping future changemakers. Established in 2004, GBEY has remained steadfast in its mission to offer a value-driven, nature-inspired, and sustainable learning environment for children.

Rooted in the belief that every child deserves holistic growth, GBEY follows a unique Story & Sensory Integrated Multiple Intelligences Curriculum that nurtures not just cognitive development but also emotional, social, and creative intelligences. The preschool focuses on developing all eight intelligencesInterpersonal, Intrapersonal, Linguistic, Logical, Musical, Visual, Naturalistic, and Kinestheticensuring that every child discovers and unleashes their inner genius.

Under the visionary leadership of H.R. Gupta, former Secretary, CBSE, Golden Bells has gained national recognition. The institution has been named among India's Top 40 Preschools by Forbes India and has received accolades such as "Best Education Brand" by The Economic Times, "India's Greatest Brand in Preschools" by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and Price Waterhouse Coopers, and "India's Best Preschool for Innovation in Teaching Pedagogy" by World Education Summit, Delhi & Bahrain.

With centers across Ashok Vihar, Pitampura, Model Town, Greater Noida, and Gurugram, and expanding through its franchise model, Golden Bells continues to be a great place to study recognized for pioneering the implementation of POCSO guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

As we celebrate this 21-year milestone, GBEY remains committed to shaping a future where learning is joyful, values are foundational, and nature leads the way.

