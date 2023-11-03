Golden I's Exclusive 'The Blue-Signature Suites' Completely Sold Out in Single Day: New Era of Luxury Workspace Begins

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], November 3: 'The Blue-Signature Suites' by Golden I, a cutting-edge IT/ITES project, have been completely sold out in a single day after its launch. The remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional allure of the project and the increasing demand for cutting-edge commercial properties in the area. Located in Greater Noida West, the project is IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) certified and comprises of 210 corporate suites and 850 square foot of saleable area. The star attraction of the project is the iconic Blue Sky Tower, luxurious corporate suites featuring low density rooftop spaces with unique and exclusive rooftop features.

Redefining the concept of unparalleled luxury, this first-of-its-kind project in Greater Noida West is a unique blend of innovative design, state-of-the-art technology, premium amenities and prime location. The project will be completed within the defined timelines according to RERA. Presenting businesses with unmatched prospects for expansion and innovation, the project is establishing fresh standards in the real estate sector.

According to Anand Shukla, Managing Director, Golden I, "I am thrilled to announce the allotment of 'The Blue- Signature Suites' which is a groundbreaking project in Greater Noida West. We have meticulously designed every aspect of this development to offer a truly exceptional workspace that redefines luxury and convenience. The Blue Sky Tower isn't just an office space; it's an embodiment of elegance, innovation, and a new era in professional environments. We are honored to be a part of this prestigious project and look forward to creating a working environment that exceeds all expectations."

Sudhanshu Rai, Director, Golden I, said, "With unparalleled infrastructure and amenities, including access to high-street retail, restaurants, The Blue Sky Tower has a world of facilities. The business hub of the tower also includes amenities like rooftop cafe and lounge, 24-hour CCTV security surveillance, 100 per cent power backup, and a modern fire detection system, we are setting new standards in the real estate industry The project is not only about creating offices; it's about crafting an experience that empowers individuals to excel. We are excited to be a part of this landmark project and set new standards for the industry."

Other features include private balconies, pantries and personal washrooms along with 8.5 feet wide corridors and grand entrance create an ambiance of elegance and expertise, setting the stage for a truly exceptional workspace.

