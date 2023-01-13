Goldman Sachs announces major round of global layoffs, fires at least 700 employees in India

Hundreds of people working for Wall Street banking major Goldman Sachs were fired on Wednesday and Thursday as the company began laying off as many as 3,200 people across the globe. Anywhere between 700-800 people working for the company in India are understood to have been fired in the restructuring, said to be among the company’s largest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Among the thousands hit by layoffs in India, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru shared his account of being fired by Goldman Sachs days after his birthday. Shubham Sahu wrote about starting the year with the setback, as he was laid off on January 11, among 3,200 employees at the investment bank. He was working at the bank's Bengaluru office, and this was the 23-year-old's first job.