Good Flippin' Burgers raises USD 4 million in Series A round

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Good Flippin' Burgers, the renowned burger chain celebrated for its mouth-watering burgers, has successfully raised USD 4 million in its latest Series A round of funding via Tanglin Venture Partners. This cash infusion not only bolsters the company's financial resources for growth but also solidifies its ambitions as it continues its journey of becoming the most loved burger brand in India. Good Flippin' Burgers raised USD 1 million in April 2022 and have grown 3X this past year.

Founded by Viren Dsilva, Sijo Mathew, and Sid Marchant, who left their corporate careers to pursue their dream of serving the perfect burger. Looking towards the future, Good Flippin' Burgers has set ambitious plans for the next 12 months post this round of funding. The company will primarily concentrate on geographical expansion, reinforcing its supply chain, and further refining its dining and quick service models. These strategic initiatives will position Good Flippin' Burgers as a dominant player in the market, poised to meet the growing demand for delicious burgers across diverse regions. Ashika Capital was a financial advisor to this round.

"We are thrilled to have secured this funding and garnered the support of respected investors," Viren DSilva, Co-founder: Good Flippin' Burgers said as he commented on the latest round. "This investment is a significant milestone for us and will empower us to expand our operations, fortify our supply chain, and bring our delicious burgers to an even wider customer base. We are grateful for the overwhelming love and support we have received from our loyal patrons and will continue to keep delighting them with our product portfolio."

"Viren, Sid and Sijo are exceptional founders with extreme customer obsession and process orientation. They have built a strong brand in Good Flippin' Burgers with extraordinary customer love. We are really impressed with their focus on supply chain capabilities which has enabled them to maintain highest level of quality as well as consistency across their store footprint. At Tanglin, we are extremely excited to be partnering with the team and look forward to working with them towards building an enduring business," said Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin Venture Partners.

What truly distinguishes this team is its unwavering focus on people, processes, and scalable operations. The brand adheres to the principle of being built for scale, with a conscious approach to every aspect of its operations. By prioritizing four key pillarspeople, processes, product, and patronsthe company has established itself as an industry leader, delivering excellent dining experiences to its valued customers with an exceptional product portfolio. From all-time favourites adored by celebrities to innovative offerings that cater to a range of tastes, Good Flippin' Burgers is steadfast in its commitment to becoming India's most beloved burger chain.

GOOD FLIPPIN' BURGERS® was launched in 2019 in Mumbai. The brand currently has a total of 23 outlets and rising across Mumbai and Delhi with a headcount of more than 295+ employees. With 16 stores across Mumbai, the brand has also made inroads in Delhi with 7 outlets.

It started with the simple aim of creating a haven for foodies that serves fresh delicious burgers that are priced right. Since then, the burger chain has been flippin' hearts from one customer to the next, every day across all its outlets.

https://goodflippin.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor