Goodspace.AI Unveils India’s First Full-Scale AI Recruitment Platform with Human-Like Multilingual AI Interviewer

New Delhi [India] November 16:Goodspace.AI, a trailblazing recruitment platform, has officially launched India's first AI-driven solution capable of autonomously managing every stage of hiring—from candidate search to assessment—in just one hour. This advanced platform, designed for speed and precision, automates recruitment tasks, providing HR departments with a powerful tool that dramatically reduces the time and effort traditionally spent on hiring.

The platform's human-like AI recruiter is multilingual and able to auto-detect and engage in over 100 Indian and international languages. With a latency of just 350 milliseconds, the AI interviewer delivers a seamless, real-time conversational experience that feels natural and human to candidates, setting a new benchmark in recruitment technology. Moreover, Goodspace.AI's AI recruiter can easily integrate with existing Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and be embedded directly onto a company's website or career page, further streamlining the hiring process for recruiters.

Aligned with the “Make in India, for the World” initiative, Goodspace.AI's AI interviewer stands at the cutting edge of global technology, breaking language barriers and making it accessible to companies worldwide. The platform can conduct interviews in all major European languages as well as Japanese, making it a versatile solution for multinational organizations. Goodspace.AI is already in advanced negotiations with several international companies in Europe and Japan to implement the AI interviewer and assessment system. For the first time, language compatibility across diverse regions enables seamless software deployment worldwide, positioning Goodspace.AI as a truly global solution.

Supported by Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart and a familiar face from Shark Tank India, Goodspace.AI introduces a complete solution to the Indian recruitment market that not only competes with leading platforms like Naukri.com and LinkedIn but also brings an unprecedented level of efficiency to hiring processes, making life simpler for HR professionals across the country.

The AI-Driven Recruitment Process: Completing the Hire in One Hour

Goodspace.AI's platform streamlines the recruitment process into four core, AI-powered steps that enable HR departments to complete hiring tasks with incredible speed:

AI Finder: Accesses Goodspace.AI's extensive database of over 1 million active job seekers and integrates with platforms like LinkedIn to locate top candidates within seconds.

AI Shortlister: Uses adaptive algorithms to screen and shortlist the best candidates quickly, ensuring high precision in matching skills and requirements.

Multilingual AI Interviewer: Conducts human-like interviews in 100+ languages, offering candidates a natural and responsive experience with a latency of just 350 milliseconds, simulating real-time human conversation. The AI interviewer can also be integrated with existing ATS systems and embedded on company career pages for a seamless experience.

AI Evaluator: Provides detailed, data-driven assessments, including audio and video transcripts, giving recruiters rich insights into each candidate's potential fit.

“This platform is more than a tool; it's a recruitment revolution,” said Saksham, CTO of Goodspace.AI. “Our multilingual AI delivers a human-like, interactive interview experience that not only speeds up the hiring process but also ensures precision and efficiency at every step. The ability to integrate with ATS and career pages makes it even easier for HR teams to leverage this technology within their existing workflows.”

Client Testimonials Highlight Efficiency and Quality

Early users of Goodspace.AI's platform have reported significant improvements in recruitment efficiency and the quality of candidates:

Srinivas Jayaram, Co-Founder, Tipplr

“Goodspace's AI recruiter connected us with top-tier talent in record time. The platform's precision and speed made hiring seamless and effective.”

Mohit Vadrevu, Elan Exports Consultancy

“The candidates sourced through Goodspace were a perfect fit, with quality far exceeding other portals. The AI recruiter has transformed our hiring process.”

Sujata Angadi, Law Veritas

“Goodspace's AI recruitment platform made our hiring fast and impressively efficient.”

Praveen, Nector.io

“Goodspace has been a fantastic addition to our hiring process. Its intuitive platform enabled us to post job listings effortlessly and receive qualified candidates within 24 hours. The AI's shortlisting saved us significant time by perfectly matching candidates to our requirements.”

Scaling to Meet Demand

To meet the growing demand, Goodspace.AI is expanding its team across Tech, Product, and Sales to continue enhancing its platform, with a vision of redefining recruitment for businesses worldwide.

About Goodspace.AI

Goodspace.AI is a next-generation recruitment platform with over a million job seekers, using cutting-edge AI technology to automate every aspect of hiring. From finding and shortlisting to interviewing and assessing candidates, Goodspace.AI significantly enhances recruitment efficiency and reduces the turnaround time to hire to just 60 minutes, compared to the industry standard of 30 days. By eliminating hundreds of hours of manual work, the platform drastically reduces recruitment costs while increasing speed and accuracy. With flexible integration options for existing ATS systems and career pages and multilingual capabilities for international implementation, Goodspace.AI is committed to making hiring faster, more effective, and highly cost-efficient for companies of all sizes.

For more information, please visit www.goodspace.ai or contact press@goodspace.ai

