Goodyear India Limited is now Great Place to Work-Certified

Goodyear India Limited has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India, from December 2021 to December 2022. This certification marks the exceptional work that Goodyear has been doing to foster a culture that places employee wellbeing and safety at its core. The organization believes people are its greatest assets and has amply displayed this through the support extended to the workforce and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. Sandeep Mahajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Goodyear India Ltd. said, "We are delighted to have been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 2021. This is a big step validating our thrust on building a culture of Trust, Transparency and Meritocracy. Organizational culture aligned with a strategy is the inner strength of the organization, significantly improving its competitiveness. This also helps in retaining and attracting great talent. Together, these will drive performance in our quest of winning in the market." In India, the Great Place to Work® institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Learn more at and on , , , and .

