Google and Tamil Nadu government collaborate to build AI-enabled ecosystem in the state

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Google has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The collaboration aims to build a robust AI-enabled ecosystem in the state, focusing on key areas like start-up enablement, skilling, and the industrial ecosystem, particularly for MSMEs, to create impactful and scalable AI solutions.

The MoU was exchanged at Google's Mountain View office, with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Industries Minister Dr. TRB Rajaa in attendance.

The agreement was signed between Amit Zavery, GM/VP and Head of Platform of Google Cloud, Nanda Ramachandran, Vice President, Pixel Business Unit, Google, and officials from Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation.

As part of this collaboration, Google will work closely with Guidance Tamil Nadu to support the development of an AI ecosystem by providing access to advanced technologies and resources.

This initiative is designed to empower individuals, businesses, and government entities to harness AI for inclusive growth and progress.

Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, expressed optimism about the partnership, stated, "We are happy to collaborate with Google on advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced Made in India Pixel 8 phone being manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The MoU signed today will explore key Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI Labs."

He further said, "Our partnership with Google is a significant step forward towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a thriving AI and advanced electronics manufacturing hub. We are not just adopting technology; we are harnessing its power to propel our state into the future. Through Hon'ble Chief Minister's visionary 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme, which is India's largest up-skilling initiative, we aim to equip the youth of Tamil Nadu with future-ready AI skills and spark innovation across key sectors such as startups, mobility, healthcare and other real-world challenges."

He added, "The State is committed to equipping 2 million youth with cutting-edge AI skills to prepare them for the future. We look forward to exploring initiatives with Google under this program."

Amit Zavery, GM/VP, and Head of Platform of Google Cloud, emphasized the shared vision of the collaboration, stated, "We're thrilled to partner with the Tamil Nadu Government on their journey towards an AI-powered future. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI. We look forward to working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age."

The collaboration between Google and the Government of Tamil Nadu will focus on several key pillars.

The Made in India Pixel 8 devices manufacturing is underway, happening in Tamil Nadu through local partnerships.

Google will collaborate with the Government to upskill Tamil Nadu's workforce with AI capabilities, and explore AI learning initiatives under the flagship 'Naan Mudhalvan' upskilling platform. Programs will also seek to enhance digital education to build a future-ready workforce.

Google will work alongside Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem to offer mentorship and networking with Google experts and industry leaders, with AI-focused events designed to solve local challenges and foster innovation and problem solving within the community. Google for Startup program will provide eligible VC-funded AI startups with Cloud credits, technical training, and business support to accelerate their growth.

To empower Tamil Nadu's MSMEs, Google and Google Cloud's partners will collaborate with the Government to help leverage Google Cloud's AI on open networks market place. These efforts will enable streamlined access, automate processes, enhance decision-making, and promote innovation through technology adoption.

Google is committed to developing AI in a way that maximizes the positive benefits to society while addressing the challenges, guided by our AI Principles. We prioritize fundamental research to create solutions for the world's most pressing issues and believe that collaboration across diverse communities is the key to accelerating progress with tangible impact, while ensuring the ethical development and deployment of these transformative technologies.

