Google reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google said that it is committed to its users and developers and reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.

Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India's digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians, a Google India spokesperson said.

In its second ruling against Google in less than a week, CCI on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the internet major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

The CCI last week slapped another fine of Rs 1,337.76 crores on Google for abusing its dominant position in several markets in the Android ecosystem. Google had also been directed to cease and desist unfair business practices and modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

