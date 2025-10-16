Google’s $15 billion AI infra commitment a statement of arrival for India

New Delhi, Oct 16 The $15 billion investment announcement by Google to create a world-class AI hub in India is a statement of arrival for the country, and a warning to anyone betting against the nation’s digital destiny, according to a new report.​

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google have announced a landmark partnership to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure at Visakhapatnam (Vizag) in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the report in One World Outlook, Indian AI developers who moved to foreign shores will soon have a “global-scale playground at home”.

“If the Vizag experiment works, India will sell not only software to the world, but also the AI backbones and digital highways that power the next internet,” the report noted.

It further stated that India’s technology story has been synonymous with Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“But Google’s investment is not just about scale. With one stroke, it makes Vizag—until now a coastal logistics and tourism hub—ground zero for Asia’s AI arms race,” the article stated.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

The development of this AI hub and connectivity gateway will create a powerful engine for economic growth in Visakhapatnam, and thereafter the entire nation by driving digital inclusivity and creating tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy.

According to the report, by turning India’s east coast into a digital gateway for the Indo-Pacific, “Google is doing more than chasing talent arbitrage”.

“It’s reconciling tech innovation with regional security, as connectivity routes avoid Asia’s most congested and geopolitically vulnerable data pathways. That’s a rare win-win for Silicon Valley and South Block,” it added.

