Government boosts tribal welfare budget by 231.83 pc, up from Rs4,497.96 cr in 2014-15

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Spread across remote and often inaccessible regions of India, tribal communities have long been the focal point of the NDA government's development agenda.

The country home to over 10.45 crore Scheduled Tribe (ST) individualscomprising 8.6 per cent of the total populationboasts a rich and diverse tribal heritage.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Budget 2025-26 reaffirms this commitment with a substantial increase in budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, ensuring holistic and sustainable development for tribal communities across the country.

The overall budget allocation for the development of Scheduled Tribes has witnessed a remarkable increase, rising from Rs10,237.33 crore in 2024-25 to Rs14,925.81 crore in 2025-26, marking a significant 45.79 per cent jump.

A long-term perspective reveals even greater progress, with allocations surging from Rs4,497.96 crore in 2014-15 to Rs7,411 crore in 2021-22, reflecting a total increase of 231.83 per cent since 2014-15. This substantial growth underscores the government's sustained focus on tribal welfare and inclusive development.

The Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), a key initiative for tribal village development, has now been expanded and merged into the newly launched Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) with an outlay of Rs80,000 crore over five years.

Additionally, the budget for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has grown consistently, rising from Rs7,511.64 crore in 2023-24 to Rs10,237.33 crore in 2024-25 and now reaching Rs14,925.81 crore in 2025-26.

Several flagship schemes have received substantial financial boosts to ensure targeted development for tribal communities.

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) program has seen a significant budgetary increase, with allocations nearly doubling from Rs4,748 crore in 2024-25 to Rs7,088.60 crore in 2025-26.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Jatiya Vikas Mission has also received a substantial boost, with its budgetary outlay increasing from Rs152.32 crore to Rs380.40 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY) has witnessed a 163 per cent rise in allocation, reaching Rs335.97 crore.

Additionally, Multi-Purpose Centers (MPC) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) have seen their funding double from Rs150 crore to Rs300 crore.

These centers provide crucial socio-economic support for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), offering specialized interventions to uplift the most marginalized sections of tribal society.

These increased allocations highlight the government's unwavering focus on tribal welfare, ensuring that resources reach the grassroots level to drive meaningful and long-term change.

Building on the success of PM-JANMAN, the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) is set to be a transformative initiative. With a budgetary outlay of Rs79,156 crore over five years, the program aims to address infrastructural gaps in 63,843 villages through a multi-sectoral approach.

Of this, the Central Government will contribute Rs56,333 crore, while States will provide Rs22,823 crore. The initiative brings together 17 ministries through 25 targeted interventions, ensuring comprehensive tribal development in areas such as health, education, livelihoods, and skill development.

The allocation for DAJGUA under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has quadrupled, rising from Rs500 crore in 2024-25 to Rs2,000 crore in 2025-26, reflecting the government's commitment to uplifting tribal communities at the grassroots level.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, expressed his appreciation for the budget, stating, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Budget 2025-26 is dedicated to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This transformative budget prioritizes the holistic development of villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women. Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for presenting this historic budget."

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durga Das Uikey, emphasized the budget's focus on empowering tribal communities, saying, "This budget is a testament to our dedication to tribal welfare, with focused investments in education, livelihoods, and infrastructure, paving the way for a brighter future. Our Government is committed to tribal empowerment."

Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Vibhu Nayar, highlighted the impact of the increased allocations, noting, "The enhanced budget will enable us to implement transformative programs like PM-JANMAN, Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, EMRS, and other initiatives, creating long-term, sustainable impacts for tribal communities across India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor