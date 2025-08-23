Government may announce 2-3 small semiconductor projects: MeitY

New Delhi [India], August 23 : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) announced on Friday that the government may unveil two to three small semiconductor projects in the coming period, as the nation's ambitious semiconductor manufacturing program gains momentum.

Secretary S Krishnan, responding to queries from ANI, revealed that leftover funds from the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 could potentially accommodate these additional projects.

The government's Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor outlay under Semicon 1.0 has been almost fully committed to existing projects, with Rs 64,000 crore allocated for chip fabrication facilities, Rs 10,000 crore for the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali, and Rs 1,000 crore for the Design-Linked Incentive scheme.

The ministry is currently in discussions with the Finance Ministry and other stakeholders regarding the framework for Semicon 2.0, indicating the government's continued commitment to building India's semiconductor ecosystem.

The announcement comes ahead of SEMICON India 2025, scheduled to be held from September 2-4 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on September 2, underscoring the government's priority focus on semiconductor manufacturing.

The scale of this year's event reflects the growing international confidence in India as a semiconductor manufacturing destination. With over 350 exhibitors already booked compared to fewer than 200 last year, the event has nearly doubled in size. All 1,100 booths at the Yashobhoomi exhibition hall have been filled, forcing organizers to turn away potential exhibitors due to space constraints.

The international participation is particularly noteworthy, with delegates from 33 countries expected to attend, up from 30 countries last year. More than 50 CXOs will participate, and the event will feature six country-specific roundtables - a new addition from last year.

State participation has also increased from six to nine states, demonstrating nationwide interest in semiconductor development.

A significant milestone awaits the Indian semiconductor industry, with Secretary Krishnan indicating that the first commercially produced 'Made in India' chips should emerge before the end of this year from facilities currently under construction. Multiple companies are reportedly in a race to achieve this historic first.

Global semiconductor giants including Applied Materials, IBM, Infineon, LAM Research, Merck, Siemens, TSMC, and Tata Electronics will participate in the event, bringing international expertise and potential partnerships to India's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

The ministry expressed ambitious long-term goals for India's semiconductor sector. Secretary Krishnan noted that while established semiconductor events like Semi Europa (running for 50 years), Semi Con Southeast Asia (30 years), and Semi Con West (55 years) represent mature markets, SEMICON India is rapidly gaining stature. The ministry projects that India could reach the level of Semicon China within the next decade.

