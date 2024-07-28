Government to implement e-Office in Subordinate offices and autonomous bodies within 100 days

New Delhi [India], July 28 : As part of its DARPG's 100-day agenda, the government will implement e-Office in all attached, subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies of the Government of India, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions said in an official release on Sunday.

eOffice is a digital workplace solution that is part of the Digital India Programme.

The Ministry added that between 2019 and 2024 the adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat, with 37 lac files, i.e., over 94 percent of files and receipts being handled electronically as e-Files and e-Receipts.

The government has developed e-Office analytics to further deepen this initiative, as per the release.

The decision was taken after the successful implementation of the e-Office platform in the Central Secretariat.

For the implementation, about 133 attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies were identified for implementation following inter-ministerial consultations.

DARPG issued the guidelines for the adoption of e-Office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on June, 24 this year, the release read.

The onboarding roadmap and technical modalities were firmed up in inter-ministerial meetings, according to the release.

As per the information provided by the ministry, each ministry and department will coordinate with their respective attached, subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies to appoint nodal officers who will oversee the e-office implementation process, according to the press release.

Ministries and departments are tasked with setting up the necessary data centres to support the e-office infrastructure. Offices will submit requisitions to NIC detailing the number of users and licenses required, ensuring a smooth and timely onboarding process.

The roadmap for e-office implementation is structured to ensure all 133 offices are onboarded within the government's 100-day agenda. This initiative is expected to bring about a significant transformation in how government offices manage their operations, leading to enhanced transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor