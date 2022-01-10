Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari unveiled the Iconic Gold trophy at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, unveiled the much-awaited Iconic Gold Awards-2022 trophy at the Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra on January 6.

2022 will be held at the JW Marriot hotel in Juhu to felicitate the artists from Bollywood and the television industry for their exemplary work on March 5.

The honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, while unveiling the Iconic Gold trophy gave his best wishes to the team of Iconic Gold Awards including its CEO, Piyuus Jaiswal, managing director of CocoHigh, Veekas Doshi, advisory board member of Iconic Gold--Priyanka Unadkat and Dr Rekha Chaudhary, and marketing advisor Sonam Gupta.

Koshiyari was brief about the popular Iconic Gold Awards. He was impressed with the work done by the entire team to felicitate the artists and personalities doing exemplary work in their respective fields. The team of Iconic Gold presented the Governor of Maharashtra with the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman.

Piyuus Jaiswal, CEO, Iconic Gold, said, "The voting for Iconic Gold Awards has been started. The awards will be given away on three parameters; nominations through social media comments, tagging on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, critics review, and the reports on the artists gathered from the reliable government domains. The categories will be decided later to give away the awards to the most-deserving artists from the Bollywood and television industries."

The third edition of the is being organised on March 5, 2022, in Mumbai. Earlier, the CEO of Iconic Gold, Piyuus Jaiswal, organised two successful events in 2020 and 2021.

Jaiswal added, "This time around, we will be taking up the CSR activity on the theme of environment protection. The awardees will be planting trees and posting their pictures on social media to inspire others to plant more trees and save our environment."

