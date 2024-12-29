Govt approves scheme to enhance food storage space in NE states: Pralhad Joshi

Agartala, Dec 29 Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the government has recently approved a Private Enterprise Guarantee (PEG) scheme for enhancing storage space in northeastern states.

With this initiative, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) aims to double its storage capacity in Tripura by constructing an additional capacity of 70,000 MT in a two years time, he said.

The Union Minister, who during his two-day (December 28-29) visit to Tripura held a series of meetings with Chief Minister Manik Saha, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and senior officials, said that to control price volatility, the government maintains an onion buffer under the Price Stabilisation Fund.

"To make the disposal cost-effective and efficient, for the first time, transportation of onions from Nashik to major destinations including Guwahati in the northeastern region have been carried out by rail,” he said in one of the meetings with officials.

The Union Minister also said that today, the Centre, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), is providing free food grains to 81 crore people, which is twice the population of the European Union.

Under the scheme rice, wheat and coarse grains are being provided free of cost to state-identified beneficiaries as per local need, he said, adding that the Narendra Modi government has extended this free ration scheme till December 31, 2028.

Recently, the Central government has also extended the universal supply of fortified rice enriched with essential micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12 under all government welfare schemes, including the PMGKAY, Integrated Child Development Services and PM POSHAN from July 2024 until December 2028, Joshi said.

Highlighting that the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ plan has been implemented by all 36 States/UTs, across the country to benefit the migrant labourers, he said that the beneficiaries are empowered to lift their entitled food grain from any Fair Price Shop of their choice, anywhere in the country.

To protect the interest of the consumers in the country, the Strengthening of Consumer Commissions scheme is being implemented by the Department of Consumer Affairs, he added.

The Central government has been providing financial assistance to the state governments under the scheme to supplement their efforts and the total funds released since inception to Tripura is Rs 3.65 crore.

Joshi, who also holds the New and Renewable Energy portfolio, has lauded initiatives of the Tripura government in the New and Renewable Energy sector, saying that the state has made good progress in this sector.

Before 2018, a total of 2.5 MW of electricity was generated through solar energy, but in the last 6.5 years, the BJP-led government in Tripura has increased the generation 10 times to more than 20.5 MW now, he pointed out.

