Govt-backed Bharat Taxi adds 45,000 users daily, crosses 4 lakh users

New Delhi, Jan 5 A new government-backed cab-hailing app, Bharat Taxi, is gaining rapid traction across India just days after its launch, signalling a strong early response from users, giving fierce competition to ola and Uber.

Supported by the Ministry of Cooperation, the app is seeing a surge in registrations, with around 40,000 to 45,000 new users signing up every day over the past two days.

According to a post by the Ministry of Cooperation on social media platform X, Bharat Taxi has already crossed four lakh registered customers.

The platform is currently ranked ninth on the Google Play Store and thirteenth on Apple’s App Store, while its driver-focused app stands at number 20 on the Play Store.

The ministry said this phase marks a build-up towards a larger nationwide rollout under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” vision led by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Bharat Taxi was formally launched as a cooperative-based alternative to existing cab aggregators.

It positions itself as a transparent and driver-friendly platform, with an emphasis on police-verified drivers and safer travel.

The app is now available on both Android and iOS, and early use suggests it is beginning to make space for itself in India’s crowded ride-hailing market.

From a user’s point of view, the app offers a clean and simple interface. Booking a city ride is easy, and the app also includes additional services such as metro ticket bookings and cab rentals for up to 12 hours.

Safety features are prominently highlighted, including options to call the police, alert emergency contacts, reach a safety team, and activate a siren from within the app.

While many of these features are similar to those offered by established players, their real-world performance will become clear only as usage grows.

Early experience, however, also points to some limitations. Fares do not always appear cheaper than existing platforms, and there are occasional inconsistencies, such as identical pricing for AC and non-AC cabs, suggesting the app is still being fine-tuned.

The sign-up process is quick and simple, requiring only basic details like a mobile number, name, and email address, but the overall experience still feels like a work in progress.

A key promise of Bharat Taxi is its driver-first approach. The platform currently claims it will not charge any commission from drivers, allowing them to keep the full fare paid by passengers.

There are also plans to create dedicated pickup and drop zones at airports, similar to those used by Ola and Uber, with expansion to other transport hubs in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor