Govt e-marketplace learning management system extended to 12 Indian languages

New Delhi, July 19 (IAS) The new Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Learning Management System (LMS) has been extended to include six additional official languages making the user-friendly learning platform now accessible in 12 official languages of India, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday.

The e-Learning training courses are now available in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, to widen the user base. The interface provides improved user experience with dedicated libraries and a progress tracking dashboard, the official statement added.

“With the emphasis on utilisation of GeM for procurement by all government agencies, it was imperative that proper avenues of learning be provided to stakeholders to help them understand the policies, functionalities and navigate the portal with ease. With this ideology, the interactive & multilingual LMS has been rolled out in 12 official languages,” said CEO, GeM Prashant Kumar Singh.

The LMS offers a four-level Buyer Certification programme to empower users with progressive learning and valuable certifications. Further, the learning platform lets Buyers and Sellers choose their learning path by topic or certification level, maximising efficiency.

“The roll out of a multilingual learning tool ensures better comprehension of intricate public procurement processes, catalysing GeM portal’s adoption among State/Local Government Buyers as well as last-mile sellers across India. Since its launch four months ago, the GeM LMS has witnessed a 32-fold increase in user registration with over 4,000 users enrolled in various courses. More than 600 Buyer certificates have also been issued in this period of time,” Singh added.

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has clocked a gross merchandise value of Rs 1.25 lakh crore at the end of first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year (2024-25), representing a quarter-on-quarter growth of 136 per cent over the corresponding figure of Rs 52,670 crore in the same quarter last year.

Transactions conducted through the e-marketplace have resulted in more transparency in large purchases and helped to reduce corruption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor