Govt extends last date for PLI Scheme for Textiles applications till December 31

New Delhi [India], October 3 : The central government has extended the last date for receiving applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, the Ministry of Textiles said in an official statement on Friday.

According to the ministry, the extension has been announced in view of the overwhelming and enthusiastic response from industry stakeholders.

The government has decided to provide additional time for companies and investors to submit their applications under the scheme. The application portal will now remain open until 31st December 2025.

The ministry said that the decision reflects the government's intent to encourage greater participation in the scheme and offer another opportunity to prospective investors.

"Encouraged by the growing industry interest, the Government is offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the Scheme," the statement read.

The move comes after the government received a large number of applications in the latest round of invitations that began in August 2025. Applications have been received from a wide range of sectors including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.

Applicants interested in applying under the PLI Scheme for Textiles can submit their proposals through the official online portal: https://pli.texmin.gov.in/.

The ministry highlighted that the reopening of the application window is a direct response to the industry's continued appetite for investment under the scheme. It also highlighted that the extension reflects the growing market demand and confidence in India's domestic textile manufacturing sector.

The Ministry of Textiles has set a goal of achieving Rs. 9 lakh crores in exports by 2030.

As per official data, Export of Textiles & Apparel in FY 2024-25 has shown a growth of approximately. 5.2 per cent over FY 2023-24.

India is the 6th largest exporting country of Textile products in the world. China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Germany & Italy are the top 05 exporting countries in the World.

The Indian textiles industry is one of the largest in the world with a strong raw material base of natural fibre including cotton, silk, wool, jute, manmade fibre and manufacturing strength across the value chain from fibre to fabric to garments.

India presently exports to more than 220 countries, inspite of volatile global economic scenario and tariff disadvantage in some markets in comparison to competing countries.

The Government has taken various steps to promote Indian textiles and make them more competitive.

India has signed 15 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including the recently signed CETA between India & UK.

These FTAs aim to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplify procedures, and address structural issues to make Indian Exporters more competitive in partner markets.

The other major schemes/initiatives include PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme to create a modern, integrated, world class textile infrastructure;

The govt has also launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme focusing on MMF Fabric, MMF Apparel and Technical Textiles to boost large scale manufacturing and enhancing competitiveness;

Other schemes include, National Technical Textiles Mission focusing on Research Innovation & Development, Promotion and Market Development; SAMARTH - Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector with the objective providing demand driven, placement oriented, skilling program;

Silk Samagra-2 for comprehensive development of sericulture value chain; National Handloom Development Program for end to end support for handloom sector.

Ministry of Textiles is also implementing National Handicrafts Development Programme and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme for promotion of handicrafts.

