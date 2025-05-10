Govt-owned IIFCL reports record profit after tax at Rs 2,165 crore in FY25

New Delhi, May 10 Government-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has achieved its highest-ever profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,165 crore in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), marking a strong 39 per cent increase from Rs 1,552 crore in the previous fiscal (FY24).

This growth continues the company’s impressive financial momentum, with PAT rising nearly 42 times compared to its performance in FY 2019–20 (FY20).

Announcing the results, Dr P.R. Jaishankar, Managing Director of IIFCL, said the company has delivered its best-ever annual performance for the fifth year in a row.

IIFCL’s profit before tax (PBT) also hit a new high of Rs 2,776 crore, up by about 37 per cent from Rs 2,029 crore last financial year.

The company has shown strong growth in both sanctions and disbursements during the year.

In FY25, IIFCL sanctioned a record Rs 51,124 crore and disbursed Rs 28,501 crore, marking year-on-year (YoY) growth of around 21 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

These figures surpassed the previous year’s performance of Rs 42,309 crore in sanctions and Rs 22,356 crore in disbursements.

Notably, around 55 per cent of these totals were achieved in just the past five years.

On a consolidated basis, the cumulative sanctions and disbursements reached approximately Rs 3.53 lakh crore and Rs 1.79 lakh crore.

IIFCL also strengthened its financial base, with its net worth growing 15 per cent to Rs 16,395 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 14,266 crore a year ago and nearly 59 per cent higher than Rs 10,306 crore in FY20.

This growth has enhanced IIFCL’s ability to fund large infrastructure projects by increasing its lending capacity and exposure limits.

Importantly, IIFCL has also made significant strides in improving asset quality. As of March 31, the company reduced its Gross NPA ratio to 1.11 per cent, down from 1.61 per cent last year and a steep fall from 19.70 per cent in March 2020.

Net NPAs dropped to just 0.35 per cent, compared to 0.46 per cent last year and 9.75 per cent five years ago.

The share of assets rated ‘A’ and above rose to around 93 per cent -- reflecting the company’s focus on maintaining high-quality lending.

IIFCL is a government-owned financial institution dedicated to meeting the long-term financing needs of India’s infrastructure sector.

