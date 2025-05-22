Govt to launch nationwide hackathon on CCTV solutions for law enforcement

New Delhi, May 22 The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday announced to organise a nationwide hackathon on CCTV solutions for law enforcement in association with NCRB and CyberPeace Foundation.

This Hackathon is being organised to encourage innovators, startups and research institutions to develop indigenous, secure, scalable and cost-effective CCTV solutions tailored to specific needs of Indian law enforcement agencies.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union government is committed to creating a cyber-secure Bharat.

BPR&D is playing a pivotal role in creating a cyber-secure Bharat with its technical expertise and experience.

The aim of BPR&D is to foster home-grown technological solutions that not only meet operational requirements but also contribute significantly to national security and public safety.

As part of the Hackathon, four problem statements have been released, focusing on key areas of CCTV innovation: Development of secure and indigenous CCTV hardware and systems, Integration of Artificial Intelligence and smart video analytics, strengthening cyber security across CCTV networks, Designing affordable and efficient surveillance solutions.

The grand finale of the Hackathon is to be held in last week of June 2025, where top three entries will be awarded with cash prizes.

In addition, five Consolation Prizes will also be awarded to select entries that demonstrate exceptional promise and creativity. The top entry will be given Rs 5 lakh award with the second and third entries getting Rs. 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The hackathon is being conducted with the assistance of NCRB and technical support is being provided by CyberPeace Foundation. The winning solutions achieved from Hackathon are expected to play a transformative role in enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in policing.

