Govt to provide DD free set-top box to over 8-lakh families in remote and border areas

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme at a cost of Rs 2,539.61 crore.

Through the scheme, the government intends to distribute over eight lakh DD Free set-top boxes to people living in remote, tribal and border areas.

The scheme includes infrastructural development of Prasar Bharati -- All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD). The BIND scheme of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is the vehicle for providing financial support to Prasar Bharati for expenses related to the expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organization.

"In addition to enhancing the scope of public broadcasting, the Project for modernization and augmentation of broadcast infrastructure also has the potential to generate indirect employment by way of manufacturing and services related to supply and installation of broadcast equipment," an official statement said.

Content generation and content innovation for AIR and DD has the potential of indirect employment of persons with varied experience in different media fields in the content production sector including TV/Radio production, transmission, and associated media-related services.

"Government of India reiterates its commitment to the development, modernization, and strengthening of Doordarshan and Akashvani (Prasar Bharati) infrastructure and services, which is a continuous process," the statement said.

At present, Doordarshan operates 36 TV channels including 28 regional channels and All India Radio operates more than 500 broadcasting centers.

The Scheme will increase coverage of AIR FM transmitters in the country to 66 percent by geographical area and 80 percent by population up from 59 percent and 68 percent, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor