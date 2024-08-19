Govt to release long-awaited draft rules under DPDP Act within a month: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], August 19 : The government is set to release long-awaited draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act within a month, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday.

The minister said the government has first worked on digital implementation of the Act and framed rules accordingly.

"We have first worked on the digital implementation of the Act and framed the rules accordingly. The framework is ready, and the draft rules for consultation are expected to be released within a month," Vaishnaw told reporters.

The minister also noted that the final draft of the rules was reviewed last week.

"It is expected to be in the public domain within a month for consultation," he added.

The DPDP Act, which received presidential assent on August 12 last year, is yet to be fully implemented due to pending notification of the rules.

The digital platform for the Data Protection Board is being built parallelly within MeitY and it will be created by National Information Centre and/or Digital India Corporation.

The minister said that the digital platform is also in advanced stages.

