Grand Opening of GemLab Exclusive Certified Gemstone Store in Rohtak: A New Era Dawns in Gems and Jewelry

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], August 15: Inaugurated by Mr. Manish Grover, Ex Cabinet Minister, Haryana, Mr. Dawinder Singh, CEO GemLab, And Regional Partner Mr. Dev Sehgal, Director Sehgal Jewelers; Supported by the Senior Leadership Team of GemLab. Brilliant hues, ethical luxury, and industry innovation converged in Rohtak as GemLab celebrated the grand opening of its Exclusive Certified Gemstone Store at Delhi Road on July 20th, 2025.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Manish Grover, Ex Cabinet Minister, Haryana; Mr. Dawinder Singh, CEO GemLab; and the remarkable Regional Partner, Mr. Dev Sehgal, Director of Sehgal Jewelers. Joining them were the distinguished senior officials of GemLab: Mr. Sawinder Singh - Director Sales; Mr. Puneet Mathur - Business Head; Mr. Rakesh Gusain - Franchise Head & Khushleen Kaur Sehdev - Director Visual Merchandising.

A Ceremonial Start: Leadership, Youth, and Excellence Unite

The inauguration of GemLab Exclusive Store at Rohtak, resonated with tradition and forward vision alike. The proceedings began with a lamp-lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony, infused with the vibrancy of local culture and the promise of new enterprise. Esteemed dignitaries, leading jewelers & industry stalwarts, making the event a symbol of trust, excellence and progressive leadership.

Mr. Manish Grover lauded the initiative in his address: "A trusted name like GemLab brings confidence back to gemstone retail. I commend Mr. Dawinder Singh, young Dev Sehgal, and the team for setting transparent standards and welcoming the next generation into ethical entrepreneurship. Rohtak and India need such a demonstration of trust and innovation."

Mr. Dawinder Singh, CEO GemLab, echoed a message of global standards and customer-centricity:

"Our mission is simpledeliver Genuine, Certified Gemstones to every customer, backed by science and integrity. This Rohtak store adds another sparkling chapter to GemLab's journey as we reach out to customers across the globe."

A Store That Sets New Benchmarks

GemLab's Rohtak store ushers in an era of verified authenticity and consumer empowerment:

Certified Inventory: Each gemstoneRuby, Sapphire, Emerald, Coral, Cat's Eye, and moreis individually certified by GemLab and issued an 8 digit GIN Gem Identification Number as UID, which can be tracked with GTS - Gem Track System.

In-House Gemologists & Experts: Instant verification, compatibility checks, and scientific consultations for astrological and investment guidance for Gem Collectors.

Bespoke Customization: Jewelry setting and design tailored to patrons' unique preferences.

Transparent Sourcing: Every gem is traced from ethical origins, furthering GemLab's commitment to conflict-free trade.

Customer Comfort & Security: Modern showroom design, secured displays, and private consulting lounges create an inviting atmosphere.

Meet the Pillars: Senior Leadership Present

Mr. Sawinder Singh (Director Sales): Spearheading growth initiatives and customer outreach with industry expertise.

Mr. Puneet Mathur (Business Head): Driving business strategy and process excellence across GemLab's operations.

Mr. Rakesh Gussain (Franchise Head): Leading franchise development and partner success initiatives.

Ms. Khushleen Kaur Sehdev (Director Visual Merchandising): Redefining the GemLab customer experience through visual marketingpositioning the brand at the forefront of modern, trustworthy & luxury.

Their combined experience and vision have already positioned GemLab at the forefront of trustworthy gemstone retail in India.

Global Vision: Future Expansion to US, Canada, UK, and Europe

GemLab's aspirations extend well beyond Indian shores. The Group announced robust plans to expand its certified gemstone experience to international markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and key European countries over the next two years.

Mr. Dawinder Singh outlined GemLab's global roadmap: "The world's appreciation for authentic, ethically sourced gemstones is soaring. Our modern retail conceptcombining science, transparency, and luxurious experiencewill set new benchmarks in major international cities. We aim to be the world's most trusted name in certified gemstones."

This global push will allow GemLab to bridge continents, cultures, and communitiesdelivering Indian heritage and gemstone craftsmanship to a worldwide audience.

Unlocking Opportunity: The GemLab Franchise Advantage

Aspiring entrepreneurs and jewelry professionals are invited to join GemLab's expanding network. With India and the world witnessing year-on-year growth in gems and jewelry, now is the optimum time to step into the sector.

Strong Brand & Support: Franchise partners benefit from GemLab's established expertise, robust training, and marketing support.

Proven Systems: ePOS HiTech point-of-sale System, certification protocols, and supply chains ensure consistent quality and security.

Growing Demand: The global gemstone and jewelry industry is projected to exceed USD 500 billion by 2030, making it one of the most resilient and lucrative sectors.

First Mover Advantage: Early franchisees secure premier locations and regional rights as GemLab prepares for national and international scale.

Mr. Rakesh Gusain, Franchise Head, observed,

"Joining hands with GemLab means aligning your ambitions with a brand that stands for trust, innovation, and growth. We are the gateway for all who wish to enter or advance in this thriving sector."

A Subtle Yet Powerful Message: Right Time to Partner with GemLab

Whether you are an investor, retailer, aspiring entrepreneur, or gem enthusiast, GemLab presents an unparalleled opportunity. With the sector's rapid rise and consumer preference shifting to certified, ethical buying, partnering with GemLab today opens doors for a promising tomorrow.

About GemLab

GemLab is India's leading name in the certified gemstone domain, celebrated for its dedication to authenticity, science-backed verification, and customer education. With a robust network of thousands of jewelers across India and bold expansion plans, GemLab empowers partners and customers alike with trust, transparency, and opportunity.

Contact Information for further communications:GemLab India

Call: +919216112244

Email Id: franchise@gemlabworld.com

Website: www.gemlabworld.com

