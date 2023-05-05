Graphic India launches 'Chakra the Invincible' - an Indian Superhero Experience on Roblox's Global Platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (/NewsVoir): Graphic India, the global leader in Indian-themed character entertainment, announced today that it is creating a series of original Roblox virtual experiences bringing its hit characters and franchises to the platform's 66 million global daily active users*. Graphic India has ambitions to lead a Roblox revolution in India, pulling in new users from the country and creating diverse games based on Indian themes and creators over the coming years.

Reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences, Roblox is home to millions of immersive experiences, from gaming to social hangouts, to concerts, sports, fashion shows, education, and entertainment.

Graphic India's first Roblox experience, Superpower Simulator: Chakra, brings the arrival of one of Stan Lee's beloved characters, Chakra The Invincible, to Roblox for the first time. In this exciting new superhero game, players can team up with Chakra and his friends to stop villains who want to take over the streets of Mumbai! Train your character, unlock new powers, and bring villains to justice or side with them in their quest for world domination! Your journey will let you explore Mumbai and its many famous landmarks including The Gateway of India and the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Through the city you'll find innocent people who need your help and meet famous heroes with important quests.

"Roblox is India's entertainment platform of the future," commented Sharad Devarajan, CEO of Graphic India and Co-creator of Chakra The Invincible. "With over 650 million people under the age of 25, India's youth market is ready to engage and transform the world. The opportunity to leverage Roblox's leading immersive platform to create new experiences will usher in a bold new age for Indian creativity, fandom, and storytelling. Our Chakra The Invincible game is just the beginning, and we are excited to help build the Roblox eco-system in the country."

Chakra The Invincible was co-created by legendary icon, Stan Lee and Indian superhero creator, Sharad Devarajan through Graphic India and POW! Entertainment. The original graphic novel by Lee and Devarajan was released in 2012 and has led to numerous Chakra stories across comics, mation and digital shorts reaching over 100 million views around the world.

Superpower Simulator: Chakra is the first title being brought to Roblox by Graphic India in partnership with GCraft and promises a bright future for new games bringing representation and focus on India and more. The game experience will showcase Roblox's newest technical and social features and bring you into the superhero world of Chakra like never before. You can join these brave heroes now at Roblox and stay updated by following @ChakraRoblox

In 2012, Stan Lee discussed Chakra The Invincible, saying, "I've written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I've even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Chakra The Invincible is the first superhero I am creating specifically for the Indian market. I think people around the world will be excited by Chakra's tales and will accept him as a hero for themselves."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest creators of the 20th and 21st centuries, Lee is the writer and co-creator of the world's most popular superheroes, including Spider-Man™, X-Men™, Fantastic Four™, Iron Man™, Hulk™, The Avengers™, and more, Lee's characters have established some of the most beloved stories in human history.

Superpower Simulator: Chakra:

www.roblox.com/games/11696357981/Superpower-Simulator-Chakra

*As of March 2023

For more information, please visit: www.GraphicIndia.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor