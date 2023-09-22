GravityWrite Achieves Remarkable Milestone: Surpasses 100,000 Users in Just 45 Days!

GravityWrite: 100,000 Users in 45 Days

New Delhi (India), September 22: Website Learners, a leading technology company, has announced the successful launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered writing tool, GravityWrite. Just 45 days after its initial release, GravityWrite has already garnered over 100,000 users worldwide, highlighting the strong demand for advanced, easy-to-use AI writing assistants.

One of the key factors contributing to GravityWrite’s immense popularity is its wide array of features. The tool provides users with access to over 80+ writing templates with an impressive 30+ languages and 25+ content tones, catering to various writing needs such as blog posts, social media content, emails, and more.

GravityWrite also today announced the launch of MultiPrompt, an innovative new AI writing assistant that allows businesses to easily create high-quality, customized content with just a few clicks.

MultiPrompt represents a giant leap forward in content creation technology. After answering a short questionnaire about their business, users can instantly generate website copy, blog posts, emails, ad campaigns, and more. The AI seamlessly crafts engaging, human-like content tailored to the user’s brand and goals.

“We are extremely proud of the remarkable response GravityWrite has received since its launch; 100,000 users in 45 days is not a small number, and we’re equally thrilled to unveil MultiPrompt to the world,” said Shyam Sundar, founder of Website Learners. “This tool enables anyone to produce professional-level content in minutes. Simply provide a few details about your business, and MultiPrompt does the rest.”

GravityWrite offers both free and paid plans, ensuring accessibility for users with different needs and budgets. The free plan provides users with 2,000 words per month and a taste of the tool’s capabilities, while the paid plans unlock more words and advanced features.

Additionally, GravityWrite aims to establish partnerships with content creators and organizations to foster collaboration and provide the tools to improve their business performance and productivity.

To learn more about GravityWrite and its features or to sign up, please visit https://gravitywrite.com/

About GravityWrite: GravityWrite, launched by Website Learners, is an AI-powered writing tool that leverages advanced AI algorithms and integrates with OpenAI to generate a variety of content. With a user base of 100,000 worldwide within 45 days of its launch, GravityWrite has become one of the fastest-growing AI tools in the content creation industry.

