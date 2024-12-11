Great Grand Opening of 17th Global Film Festival Noida 2024

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11: A wave of excitement, an extraordinary gathering of filmmakers, film enthusiasts, students, and delegates from across India and the globe marked the grand opening of the 17th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) 2024 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. This landmark event celebrated cinema as a universal language of love, peace, and unity.

Sandeep Marwah, the visionary behind this festival, inaugurated the event with a resounding message:

"We have reached a stage where we no longer need to tell the world how much we love cinema. The 17th edition of GFFN has elevated us to a global platform, recognized for its activities and its purpose of fostering love, peace, and unity through cinema."

The grand inauguration witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from the world of film and diplomacy. Firdausal Hassan, Producer and President of the Film Federation of India Elect lauded the scale and grandeur of the festival, remarking, "These festivals infuse immense energy into the nation." Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, acclaimed director of the film Pink, shared his admiration for the festival's vibrancy and zest.

Abhay Sinha, Film Producer and President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), added, "The arrangements and enthusiasm of the people create a real cinematic environment, elevating Indian cinema to new heights." Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association (MPA), emphasized the festival's international acclaim, stating, "GFFN surpasses many international festivals abroad, showcasing the prestige of Indian cinema."

A host of celebrities, including renowned actress Shobit Rana, actor and singer Aroon Bakshi, and popular actors Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, and Surendrapal Singh, shared their excitement and appreciation for the festival's unmatched spirit.

Representing Palestine, Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Palestine, expressed his delight, saying, "This is one of the most well-organized film festivals I have ever attended. The hospitality and the quality of programs are remarkable. I am proud that Palestine is participating in this festival."

In a symbolic gesture, the event also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi with the release of a commemorative poster honoring the Father of the Nation. A special poster was unveiled to mark the launch of the MSTV OTT Channel, heralding a new chapter in digital entertainment. The occasion also witnessed the release of two books, Accolades and Achievements of Sandeep Marwah, a tribute to his inspiring journey and contributions to the global film community.

The 17th Global Film Festival Noida 2024 is more than just a cinematic celebration; it is a testament to the power of cinema in uniting people and cultures condensed Ashok Tyagi Festival Director and Secretary General of International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor