Great Lakes to accept NMAT Scores for the One Year MBA Program

Application Deadline on Dec 1, 2023

Chennai & Gurgaon (India), November 16: Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier B-schools of the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurgaon has announced admissions open for its full-time one year Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) and two year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for academic session 2024-25. The institute has also announced that it will be accepting NMAT scores (2022 onward) for the PGPM, in addition to CAT 2022/23, XAT 2023/24 and GMAT taken post 1st Jan 2021. The PGDM will continue to accept CAT, XAT and GMAT tests. The PGPM requires candidates to have at least 2 years of experience while the PGDM accepts students with 0-3 years of experience. The Application Deadline (Cycle 1) for both the programs is 1st Dec 2023.

Great Lakes is ranked 3rd by Outlook in Top Standalone Institutions, 9th by Business India in Top Indian B-Schools, 31st among Top B-schools by NIRF under Ministry of HRD and ranked in Super League 2 by Business Standard (Chennai Campus). Great Lakes is also the youngest Indian Business School to receive prestigious AMBA accreditation. The institute also has collaborations with top global B-Schools and Universities like Cornell, Bordeaux, SKEMA, Frankfurt, Chicago Booth and IÉSEG to name a few.

Speaking on the admission process, Mr. Gautam Lakhamraju, Admissions Director & COO, Great Lakes Institute of Management said, “Great Lakes has done exceptionally well over the last year with record placement and admission outcomes. We also saw a great response from aspirants last year with an 18% increase in overall full-time program applications, which are at an all-time high. This allows us to increase the diversity of our student base across backgrounds and select deserving students who will add value to the peer group experience. As a long-standing member institution of GMAC and having witnessed the growth, quality and accessibility of the exam, this year we have decided to additionally consider the NMAT exam as one of the qualifying exams for applying to our one-year PGPM. Another milestone we are excited about is to get back to physical interview process for the PGPM which has been online since the start of the pandemic.”

About the One Year PGPM

The Great Lakes PGPM is an AICTE-approved program and is accredited by AMBA, UK, one of the world’s most prestigious accreditation bodies. It is ranked in the top one-year programs in the country and leverages a global faculty pool. Applicants need to have at least two years of experience for applying to the PGPM. The program has witnessed 100% placements every year and last year’s average CTC for the graduating class in 2023 was 18.1 lakhs. Recruiters included McKinsey & Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, HSBC, Berger Paints, Infosys Consulting, Junglee Games, Olam, Bain, ZS Associates, Accenture, ADP, Aditya Birla, Bridgestone, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Cognizant, FedEx, HCL, Dell, Incedo, Optum, Tiger Analytics, Lowe’s, etc.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGPM 2024-25:

Applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/NMAT score. Previous years’ scores are also accepted.

Candidates with 2-10 years of work experience (by April 30th, 2024) can apply for the One Year PGPM. Those with 0-3 years’ experience can apply to PGDM.

About the two-year PGDM

The Great Lakes PGDM is designed for young graduates and professionals to transform into competent management professionals with guidance from world class faculty and with focus on experiential learning. In a short span of time, the PGDM has been established as one of the most sought after programs in the country.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGDM 2024-26:

Applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT score. Previous years’ scores are also accepted.

Candidates with 0-3 years of work experience (by April 30th, 2024) can apply for PGDM. Candidates with 2+ years’ experience can apply for PGPM.

