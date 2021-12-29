Great Manager Institute® raises strategic funds from angels

People management coaching and certification company Great Manager Institute® has raised 270,000 USD from well-known executive leaders Sanjay Mehta, Co-founder & Chairman of VCosmos and former MD of Teleperformance, Ajay Kaul, F&B veteran and former CEO of Jubilant Foodworks (Domino's Pizza), and Dr Suresh Surana, Founder of one of India's top accounting, tax, and consulting groups.

The funds are expected to contribute towards brand revamp and technology development of Great Manager Institute®, which has now positioned itself as the pathways for actualising potential of working professionals. Based out of Mumbai, the company is associated with more than 4,000 companies across India and has worked with more than 28,000 people managers and leaders.

"The investment comes from leaders who have demonstrated people leadership themselves and have played significant roles in transforming organizations through people leadership. We welcome them as shareholders, and we shall use their guidance and funds to deliver on our promise of a world class product from India," says Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Co-founder and CEO of Great Manager Institute® and Founder Director of Great Place to Work® India and Sri Lanka.

Founded by Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Dalreen Patrao, and Ashwin Srivastava in 2017, Great Manager Institute® has recently been in news for setting up its new advisory board and appointment of industry veteran Prasenjit Bhattacharya as its full time CEO.

Great Manager Institute® is also known for the Study, the largest study of its kind, that certifies and recognizes great people managers from across India. Winners are published in leading media publications such as Forbes India and honoured through books, articles and several brand building exercises.

The list for 2021 is expected to come out in the middle of January 2022. Great Manager Institute® has also completed a rebranding exercise, with a new logo and tagline that manifests its vision of equipping people managers with structured pathways to achieve their potential.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor