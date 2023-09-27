Great Place to Work Institute, India Honors Guardian India with Two Distinctions

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 27: Guardian India Operations Private Limited (Guardian India), a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian ), announced today that it has received two distinctions awarded by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, as it was ranked among: ‘India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023’ - Top 50 and ‘India's Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging 2023’ – Top 25.

The two awards are a result of rigorous evaluations conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, which considered various factors, including employee feedback, diversity programs, and leadership's commitment to equality. This is the second consecutive year that Guardian India has received the ‘India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023’ award, and this year earned a spot in the Top 50, up 50 spots from 2021. The India's Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging 2023 award is the maiden award received under DEI category.

“Guardian remains committed to our legacy of supporting all our colleagues no matter what their gender, sexual identification, background, experience, or perspective,” said Stacey Hoin, Guardian’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “These recognitions directly reflect the exceptional efforts of our India colleagues in inspiring well-being for our consumers, communities, and each other. We are grateful that they have chosen Guardian to grow their careers. And we pledge to continue to provide them with meaningful, inclusive, and rewarding opportunities to learn and lead.”

"At Guardian, we firmly believe that diversity is our strength. We are immensely proud of our diverse team and the inclusive culture we have cultivated. Both recognitions serve as a validation of our ongoing commitment to gender equality and diversity, and it motivates us to continue our journey towards an even more inclusive workplace for all," said Shiney Prasad, Country Head - India.

These recognitions add to the growing list of recent accolades that Guardian India has received for being an employer of choice, including:

* India’s Best Companies to Work for 2023 (Top 100)

* India’s Best Workplaces for Health and Wellness 2022 (Top 40)

To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Guardian, please visit J.E.D.I. at Guardian.

To learn more about careers at Guardian, please visit Careers at Guardian.

Guardian India Operations Private Limited is a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) and provides IT and ITES services, consulting and business solutions to Guardian and its affiliates. In India, we are located in Chennai and Gurugram.

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted partner to millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. We believe in inspiring well-being across mind, body, and wallet, and in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building a progressive and inclusive culture and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in NYC, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial representatives serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2022 included USD 11 billion in capital and largest dividend of USD 1.26 billion in the company’s history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global management research and consulting firm dedicated towards enabling organizations achieve business objectives by building better workplaces. It is the global authority on High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ for the workplace. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, the institute recognizes the Best Workplaces across the globe. Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them assess, change, learn and share.

