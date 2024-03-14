Greaves Eltra City - Redefining Urban Mobility with 'Everything Extra'

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14: Building on the success of Greaves Eltra Cargo, Greaves Electric Mobility through its 3W subsidiary announced the launch of the electric 3-wheeler passenger vehicle, Greaves Eltra City. Designed to cater to the needs of modern commuters, Greaves Eltra City is poised to pioneer a new era in urban mobility. This innovative electric passenger vehicle prioritises comfort, efficiency, and innovation, delivering on the promise of 'Everything Extra.'

Highlights

- 160+ km Range per charge

- 3-year warranty

- 6.2" Digital Cluster with IoT capabilities

- Available in Aqua Blue and Lunar White colors

Greaves Eltra City is equipped with a robust 9.6 kW motor and a powerful 10.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, promising optimal performance for effortless journeys. It boasts best-in-class features like 14-degree gradeability, 49 Nm torque, and hill hold assist, ensuring a smooth driving experience in challenging urban environments. Greaves Eltra City features a state-of-the-art 6.2" digital instrument cluster with IoT capabilities, allowing users to access real-time information and navigation seamlessly. Engineered with a durable full metal body and backed by a 3-year warranty (extendable to 5 years), Greaves Eltra City prioritises safety, minimises maintenance costs, and increases uptime for the vehicle. With an impressive range of approximately 160 kilometres on a single charge, Greaves Eltra City enables uninterrupted travel and enhanced earning opportunities for drivers.

Nirmal NR, CEO 3W Business, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, "3W subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility is experiencing remarkable growth. The introduction of Greaves Eltra City represents yet another significant achievement in our quest to redefine urban transportation landscape. Building on the success of Eltra Cargo, we are optimistic that Eltra City will replicate this triumph, providing customers with another outstanding urban mobility solution. This launch further underscores our commitment to democratising last-mile mobility in India, reaffirming the company's overarching mission."

Backed by Greaves Cotton Ltd.'s 160+ year legacy and extensive network, Greaves Eltra City ensures a seamless customer experience with exceptional after-sales support, demonstrating the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited:

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL/Greaves Electric Mobility), the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is a leading player in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology in India. With comprehensive support from GCL's EV ecosystem, GEMPL has been designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for over 13 years and has established a strong presence in the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments. In the electric 2-wheeler segment, the 'Ampere' brand is a fast-growing e-scooter brand with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments. Furthermore, MLR Auto Limited, a subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility Private and associate company, Bestway Agencies Private Limited, are rapidly expanding businesses in the electric 3-wheeler segment. With a strong base of over 3 lakh satisfied customers, GEMPL is committed to creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem that provides the country with uninterrupted, clean, and last-mile mobility solutions.

Disclaimer:

