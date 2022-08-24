Greece Cricket Signs Pacific Star Sports as Commercial Partner

August 24: Hellenic Cricket Federation (HCF), a member of the European Cricket Council since 1996 and an Associate ICC Member since 2017, has decided to onboard Pacific Star Sports as the commercial partner for the next ten years.

Corfu, the home of cricket in Greece with cricketing history as old as 199 years, is set to celebrate the 200th year of cricket on the island through a launch of the International T10 event in partnership with Pacific Star Sports.

In partnership with Pacific Star Sports, HCF would also be introducing new ten overs and 20 overs cricket in the country in the name of Olympia T10 & Olympia T20.

The partnership is exclusive in nature with a vision of building cricketing culture across Greece and creating interest amongst new fans & players.

Pacific Star Sports has roped in ITW as the partner to execute & manage the Olympia T10 & Olympia T20.

Mr. Kyriakos Katsoras, the president of HCF, said, “We welcome Pacific Star Sports as our partner. They have a vision of building new cricket tournaments in the country, which aligns with our vision for Cricket in Greece. We look forward to a great partnership.”

Mr. Ali Akbar Khan, Director of PSS, said “Greece has one of the oldest cricketing cultures in Europe with clubs from the 19th century still playing cricket in Corfu. We look forward to working closely with HCF and introducing new domestic & international tournaments in Greece”.

Both parties would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the architect of this deal Mr. Nicolas Fournarakis, Development Consultant of HCF, for his continuous efforts over the past months.

HCF is excited about the partnership and looks forward to providing more information regarding the upcoming tournaments.

